Transport notes a persistent rise in road fatalities from public transport crashes

The Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister, Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa have expressed serious concern with the persistent rise in the number of road fatalities due to crashes involving public transport modes.

Their concerns were raised in the wake of today’s tragic loss of ten lives from a serious collision between a truck and an Interstate Bus Train approximately 5 km from Mandela View between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo.

The crash involved a total of forty-one people, and it has been confirmed by emergency services that six persons suffered severe and critical injuries and were taken to Pelonomi Trauma Unit, while seven patients were transported to Botshabelo Hospital and Busamed with moderate injuries.

This is in addition to twenty-four other people who sustained minor injuries and were transported to Botshabelo Hospital for further care. One of the affected persons chose not to be transported to hospital.

Creecy and Hlengwa have directed the RTMC to investigate the cause of the crash working together with local authorities. The preliminary investigation report is expected in 48 hours once the RTMC begins its investigation.

Creecy and Hlengwa have also extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased during this challenging time and they wish for a swift recovery of all the injured.

They have also urged all road users to be more cautious as we approach the festive season and its attendant risks including the risks that come with the rainfall season.

