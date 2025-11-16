Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the 112th Grey Cup

CANADA, November 16 - “Congratulations to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on their hard-earned Grey Cup title tonight – and to the Montreal Alouettes for a game well fought.

The Grey Cup is uniquely Canadian through and through: 12 players, three downs, unlimited motion, and a field 65 yards wide.

It’s our game, played our way – shaped by the values that define our nation: grit, teamwork, and perseverance.

Every November, the Grey Cup brings Canadians together across provinces, territories, and time zones to celebrate the very best of Canadian football.

Thank you to the people of Winnipeg for welcoming fans from across the country and hosting such an exciting championship. Congratulations as well to all Canadian Football League (CFL) players, coaches, and fans for another great season.

Above all, congratulations to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Raise that Cup high – you’ve earned it.”