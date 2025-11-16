Monday, November 17, 2025
CANADA, November 16 - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair a First Ministers’ Meeting.
Virtual meeting, closed to media
2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
West Block
Parliament Hill
