Monday, November 17, 2025

CANADA, November 16 - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair a First Ministers’ Meeting.

Virtual meeting, closed to media

2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

West Block
Parliament Hill

Monday, November 17, 2025

