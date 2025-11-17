Tuesday, November 18, 2025
CANADA, November 17 - Note: All times local
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
West Block
Parliament Hill
12:55 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a welcome ceremony for Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.
1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.
7:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a State Dinner in honour of Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.
Ballroom
Rideau Hall
10:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
