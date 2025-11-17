Submit Release
Tuesday, November 18, 2025

CANADA, November 17 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

12:55 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a welcome ceremony for Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

7:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a State Dinner in honour of Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

Ballroom
Rideau Hall

10:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

