First homes at Southwark on sale today

Release date: 17/11/25

The first homes at SA’s newest suburb Southwark will officially hit the market from today.

17 architecturally designed townhouses will go on sale this afternoon at Founder’s Row in what is the first release of homes in the Malinauskas Labor Government’s Southwark Grounds development, delivered through Renewal SA.

Designed by Studio Nine Architects and built by Blag Homes, the homes are currently under construction along Holland Street on the western edge of Southwark Grounds.

These homes will form part of a broader master plan expected to deliver around 1,300 residences within Southwark over the next decade.

Four distinct floorplans are available, each offering a cohesive architectural design and use of materials that draw on Southwark’s brickmaking and brewing heritage.

All homes feature rustic brickwork, timber and aluminium cladding, green courtyards and elevated internal finishes.

The inaugural release includes three affordable homes, a selection of mid-size residences and seven premium townhouses, two of which feature rooftop terraces.

Prices start from $629,000 for the affordable homes, which are listed through HomeSeeker SA and include shared equity through HomeStart Finance.

Other options range from $945,000 for two-bedroom homes up to $1.495 million for the three-bedroom variations with roof deck.

The variety in prices at Southwark Grounds are reflective of the vision of creating a diverse community complete with residents from a range of different life-stages and incomes.

Due to the high level of interest in Southwark Grounds, the sales process for Founder’s Row will likely be underpinned by a ballot system to ensure fairness and transparency if multiple buyers lodged interest in the same property.

Last month, the suburb boundaries in the area changed, meaning part of once was Thebarton now sits in the new suburb of Southwark.

Explore the range of homes at Founder’s Row by visiting foundersrow.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

There is so much buzz about the Southwark Grounds development – from today, people will be able to buy their part of it.

The 17 homes on sale today are just the beginning of what will be over 1,300 homes for South Australians at Southwark.

Work is progressing fast. The first residents of Southwark will be able to see their future homes rise from the ground as the begin to picture their life in their new community.

I am certain Southwark Grounds will set a national standard in urban renewal projects.

Attributable to Skye Bayne, Renewal SA’s Executive Director, Sales and Corporate Affairs

We’ve aimed to set a high standard of design with these first homes at Southwark Grounds, aligned with the project’s urban design guidelines.

Founder’s Row provides the private developers building throughout Southwark Grounds a baseline of the expected level of quality and design.

The affordable homes offer an opportunity for first home buyers and people on lower incomes, while the other end of the scale delivers larger premium townhouses that reflects the premium location and quality of Southwark Grounds.

Literally thousands of people have enquired about Founder’s Row since we began our early expressions of interest campaign last month.

Attributable to Nigel Howden, Principal at Studio Nine Architects

By drawing on the brickmaking, industrial and brewing legacy of the area we have developed a design language that is evocative of the rich history of the site in both form and materiality.

The 17 new homes, curated to attract a broad range of residents and conceived as a family of dwellings, will set the benchmark for Adelaide’s next great neighbourhood.