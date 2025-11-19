Avalue Technology Empowers the Smart City Revolution with High-Performance Computing

Driving AI-Enhanced Fleet Management and Precision Agriculture Applications

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, continues to develop AI edge computing solutions and build smart cities. As the world moves toward smarter, more connected urban environments, the demand for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI edge intelligence is growing. Leveraging its deep expertise in embedded platforms, Avalue Technology provides scalable, reliable, and high-efficiency solutions that empower industries to achieve intelligent transformation and sustainable growth.AI + HPC: The Core Engine of the Smart CityAs generative AI, edge computing, and real-time data analytics expand, industries require stronger computing infrastructure to process large amounts of data closer to where it is generated. Avalue’s high-performance platforms combine AI model training and edge inference, providing a comprehensive solution from data acquisition to remote management. These solutions enable smarter decision-making and real-time operations in transportation systems, heavy equipment fleets, and precision agriculture, driving cities toward greater safety, efficiency, and sustainability.Avalue's Smart Fleet Management SolutionsModern fleet management demands proactive, data-driven control. Avalue’s rugged, vehicle-mounted systems, such as the VMS-RPPS , VMS-APL and VMS-CFS , collect and analyze driving behavior, vehicle performance, and fuel usage data in real time. AI edge analytics predict maintenance needs, optimize driving routes, and reduce emissions, helping fleet operators lower costs and reduce their carbon footprint. When paired with the ARC Series of rugged multi-touch monitors, which feature wide-temperature support and IP65-rated front panels, drivers can safely access critical information in demanding environments with enhanced comfort and visibility.Precision Agriculture: Data-Driven SustainabilityAvalue’s high-performance computing solutions bring precision and intelligence to every stage of agricultural production. The VMS-CFS fanless telematics system can withstand vibration and harsh field conditions while supporting real-time data analytics on soil, climate, and crop conditions. When combined with ARC-10W33 PCAP multi-touch monitors, farmers can intuitively control their machinery and operations in real time. This synergy of rugged computing power and smart interface design enables sustainable, efficient, data-driven agriculture.High-Performance Computing for a Smarter, Greener FutureAvalue continues to advance AIoT innovation by developing high-performance, scalable, and reliable computing platforms for the next generation of smart city infrastructure. Avalue’s AI + HPC solutions enable customers to transform operations and build a more connected and resilient world, from urban mobility and industrial automation to sustainable agriculture.To learn more, please visit www.avalue.com or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a global leader in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

