Avalue MAB Series Delivers Scalable Medical-Grade Edge Intelligence for Precision Care

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Forefront of the AI Healthcare Revolution — Avalue MAB Series Delivers Scalable Medical-Grade Edge Intelligence for Precision CareThe global healthcare industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with clinical imaging, surgical guidance, and point-of-care workflows increasingly dependent on reliable, high-performance computing systems. Medical Edge AI has emerged as a critical technology, shifting data processing and inference from remote cloud servers directly into hospital environments to ensure real-time, latency-free clinical decision-making. To address this growing demand for scalable and medical-grade edge computing, Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO) proudly introduces the full capabilities of its MAB Series — a comprehensive platform engineered for next-generation intelligent healthcare solutions.The MAB Series ranges from the high-availability, medically certified MAB-T600, to the compact AI-enabled MAB-T660 , all powered by 12th/13th Gen IntelCore™ processors. This unified and scalable architecture enables hospitals and system integrators to select the right performance tier for mission-critical clinical applications, optimizing total cost of ownership across diverse care environments.A Unified Family of Clinical-Grade AI Edge SystemsMAB-T600/ MAB-T600-B1 : Medical-Certified, High-Availability AI ComputingBoth the MAB-T600 and MAB-T600-B1 feature 12th/13th Gen IntelCore™ processors and robust PCIe expansion with supporting NVIDIAGPU from mainstream to high-end, making them ideal for surgical navigation, diagnostic imaging, and continuous monitoring applications. The platform meets essential medical safety and EMC standards, including ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 (3.2 Edition) and IEC 60601-1-2 (4.1 Edition). The MAB-T600-B1 enhances reliability even further with ECC memory, RAID data redundancy, and IntelActive Management Technology (iAMT), ensuring unmatched data integrity and uptime for mission-critical medical systems.MAB-T660/MAB-T660D: Compact, AI-Ready Edge Computing for Point-of-CareDesigned for space-constrained or mobile clinical applications, the MAB-T660 and MAB-T660D integrate powerful AI inference within a compact footprint. Powered by 12th/13th Gen IntelCore™ processors and DDR5 memory with supporting NVIDIAmainstream GPU, the system delivers low-latency processing for bedside support, nursing stations, diagnostic carts, and portable care modules.Deploying AI Where It Matters MostIn clinical care, milliseconds can influence outcomes. The MAB Series is engineered with this urgency in mind — ensuring computational power is placed precisely where clinical decisions occur. From the T600-B1’s mission-critical data assurance to the T660’s mobility-focused efficiency, the platform empowers hospitals to digitize workflows and accelerate AI adoption with confidence.The MAB Series enables healthcare providers to:• Accelerate clinical AI integration• Improve diagnostic precision• Enhance operational workflows• Reduce TCO while maximizing deployment flexibilityAvalue remains committed to driving breakthroughs in intelligent medical computing and enabling the next generation of AI-enhanced healthcare services.For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.

