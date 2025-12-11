Avalue Unveils New SPC Stainless Steel Panel PC Series - SPC-XXWR2 Series

Avalue launches its new SPC-XXWR2 Stainless Steel Panel PC Series, featuring 7-inch, 10.1-inch, and 21.5-inch displays.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), an industrial computing solutions provider, announces the launch of its new SPC stainless steel panel PC series. The lineup includes three display sizes: 7-inch SPC-07WR2, 10.1-inch SPC-10WR2, and 21.5-inch SPC-21WR2. Engineered with a rugged stainless steel enclosure, a slimmer profile, and versatile system support, the next-generation SPC-XXWR2 series is specifically designed for hygiene-critical and harsh environments such as food processing, commercial kitchens, medical facilities, chemical processing, and smart laboratories.Rugged and Hygienic Construction for Demanding Protection RequirementsThe new SPC series features a SUS 304 food-grade stainless steel chassis with full five-sided IP65 protection. Optional M12 waterproof connectors rated at IP66/IP69K provide enhanced resistance against high-pressure washdowns, oil, moisture, and corrosive contaminants. Its fanless architecture minimizes grease and dust buildup, ensures long-term system reliability, and integrates a pressure equalization valve to prevent internal condensation—maintaining display clarity and device stability in high-humidity environments.The SPC-XXWR2 series is ideal for food production lines, commercial kitchen display systems (KDS), and chemical processing equipment, where exposure to steam, oil fumes, and moisture is unavoidable. The robust sanitary design supports stringent hygiene and safety compliance across demanding industrial workflows.Slim, Lightweight Design for Flexible IntegrationThe SPC-XXWR2 introduces a significantly upgraded mechanical design—43% thinner and up to 30% lighter than the previous generation (SPC-2142). With an ultra-narrow bezel measuring only 9 to 11 mm, the new SPC series delivers a sleek, modern appearance.Supporting standard VESA mounting, the units can be easily installed on walls, workstations, machinery, or compact commercial kitchen setups—making them exceptionally suitable for space-constrained environments in hospitality and medical applications.High-Performance ARM Platform with Multi-OS SupportPowered by the Rockchip RK3568 ARM Quad-Core Cortex-A55 processor (up to 2.0 GHz), the SPC-XXWR2 series provides reliable performance, high energy efficiency, and excellent cost-performance ratio. The system integrates 2GB DDR4 memory and 32GB eMMC storage, supporting both Android 14 and Debian 11 operating systems to accommodate diverse application needs—from embedded control and smart displays to edge computing.Standard I/O includes LAN, USB, HDMI, audio jack, and DC-in. Optional M12 waterproof I/O modules further enhance connection security and environmental protection for mission-critical deployments.Designed for a Wide Range of Applications• Food Processing PlantsWith SUS 304 stainless steel construction and optional IP66/IP69K connectors, the SPC series withstands high-temperature washdowns and chemical sanitization, maintaining hygienic, contamination-free production lines.• Commercial Kitchens (KDS)Oil-resistant and waterproof design ensures stable display of order information, improving accuracy and workflow efficiency in fast-paced kitchen environments.• Medical and Healthcare FacilitiesFanless, low-noise operation and easy-to-sanitize stainless steel housing support stringent medical hygiene and help maintain quiet, clean environments.• Chemical and Laboratory EnvironmentsCorrosion-resistant construction with glove-friendly touch operation protects user safety and ensures reliable data input under harsh or controlled conditions.• Outdoor and Industrial MonitoringReliable operation in temperatures ranging from 0°C to 40°C, with optional Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules to enhance connectivity and real-time monitoring capabilities.Main features of SPC-XXWR2:• Fanless 7"/10.1"/21.5" stainless steel chassis touch panel PC• Rockchip RK3568 Arm Quad Cortex-A55, up to 2.0 GHz• On-board 2GB DDR4 memory• On-board 32GB eMMC storage• Default 5-side IP65, light & slim design• I/O: 1 × LAN, 2 × USB, 1 × HDMI, 1 × Headphone Jack (Line-out),• 1 × Reset, 1 × DC-in jack, 1 × Power button• Optional M12 connectors for full system IP66/69K• Optional Wi-Fi/Bluetooth with waterproof antenna• Supports Android 14 and Debian 11For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.

