St, Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4010271
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/15/25 @ 1904 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 5, Lyndon
VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS, Reckless Endangerment, and Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Caleb Conley
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop based on multiple observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Conley. Investigation revealed that Conley had operated under the influence. Inside the vehicle that Conley was driving was a 6-year-old child. Conley was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 @ 0830
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
