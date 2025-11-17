St, Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4010271

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/15/25 @ 1904 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 5, Lyndon

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS, Reckless Endangerment, and Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Caleb Conley

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop based on multiple observed motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Conley. Investigation revealed that Conley had operated under the influence. Inside the vehicle that Conley was driving was a 6-year-old child. Conley was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 @ 0830

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111