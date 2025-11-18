The Business Research Company

Wireless EV Charging Market Poised for $3.38B Growth by 2029 – The Business Research Company Report

Expected to grow to $3.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%” — The Business Research Company

Wireless Power Transfer For Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for wireless power transfer in EV charging has seen a rapid expansion in recent years. Forecasted to swell from $0.92 billion in 2024 to $1.20 billion in 2025, the market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at 30.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical phase include a surge in electric vehicle adoption, escalating fuel prices, a rise in investments towards charging infrastructure, a growing demand for convenient charging solutions, urbanization, and an increased emphasis on smart cities.

The market surrounding wireless power transfer for electric vehicle (EV) charging is projected to undergo significant expansion in the forthcoming years. By 2029, the market value is expected to reach $3.39 billion, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the increased demand for contactless charging solutions, government backing for environmentally-friendly transportation, the rise in autonomous vehicle use, an expanding understanding of wireless charging benefits amongst consumers, and escalating safety worries. Key trends within this period include the advancement of wireless power transfer technology, new developments in charging technologies, progress in energy storage systems, enhancements in power electronics, and innovative approaches in vehicle-to-grid integration.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Wireless Power Transfer For Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging Market?

The surge in the utilization of electric vehicles (EVs) is set to spur the expansion of the wireless power transfer for EV charging market in the future. Electric automobiles, either entirely or partially powered by electricity, present a greener alternative to standard internal combustion engines. This rise in the uptake of electric vehicles is hinged on an increased environmental consciousness, with efforts geared towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating global warming. Wireless power transfer for EV charging boosts the comfort, effectiveness, and safety of electric vehicle use by facilitating automatic, cable-less energy transmission directly to the vehicle. For instance, data from the U.S. Department of Energy, a federal agency in the United States, in February 2024 indicated that a comparison of monthly EV sales over the preceding three years showed considerable year-on-year growth for each respective month. The highest monthly sales got to about 100,000 in 2023, marking a 25% rise compared to the prior year, 2022. Therefore, the escalating uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) is propelling the expansion of the wireless power transfer for EV charging market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Wireless Power Transfer For Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging Market?

Major players in the Wireless Power Transfer For Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Toshiba Corporation

• Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation

• DAIHEN Corporation

• Mahle Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

• Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Wireless Power Transfer For Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging Industry?

Top-tier companies in the EV wireless power transfer charging market are zeroing in on growing innovative solutions, for example, inductive wireless charging systems. This approach is anticipated to offer a hassle-free, cable-less, and proficient electric vehicle charging experience. Inductive wireless charging systems are contemporary technology that enable electric energy transfer from a charging pad to an electric vehicle using magnetic fields, thus eliminating physical cables. In a notable development in September 2025, a Germany-based car manufacturer, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG unveiled the Porsche Cayenne Electric. The state-of-the-art vehicle showcases an 11-kW wireless charging system, enabling convenient EV charging without cables. The automobile comes with an 11-kW inductive charging floor plate, making charging as simple as parking over it, which is automatically activated when the parking brake is engaged. The system offers up to 90% energy transfer efficiency. It is armed with motion and foreign object detection for superior safety, synchronization with the My Porsche app for observation and scheduling and uses ultra-wideband technology and Surround View to ensure the vehicle is precisely aligned.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Wireless Power Transfer For Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging Market Growth

The wireless power transfer for electric vehicles (ev) chargingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Inductive Charging, Resonant Inductive Charging, Capacitive Charging, Other Technologies

2) By Power Supply Range: Low Power, Medium Power, High Power

3) By Application: Private Vehicles, Public Transport, Commercial Vehicles, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Private, Public, Fleet

Subsegments:

1) By Inductive Charging: Static Charging Pads, Dynamic Charging Lanes, Onboard Vehicle Coils

2) By Resonant Inductive Charging: Magnetic Resonance Coupling, Frequency Tuned Systems, Multi Coil Systems

3) By Capacitive Charging: Plate To Plate Systems, Embedded Roadway Systems, Vehicle To Infrastructure Systems

4) By Other Technologies: Radio Frequency Charging, Laser Based Charging, Hybrid Charging Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Wireless Power Transfer For Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging Market By 2025?

In 2024, the predominant region in the global market report for wireless power transfer for EV charging was North America. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

