Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Tiffin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Athens Dover Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Financial Audit Butler City of Hamilton Health Department

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Hamilton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Community Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

West Chester Township Joint Economic Development District-1

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Community Improvement Corporation of Milford

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County

Extended Capital Improvement Bed Tax

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Valley Enforcement Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Fulton Village of Fayette

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Gallia Gallia County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton IDEA Greater Cincinnati

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 SERS Examination IDEA Greater Cincinnati

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 STRS Examination Jefferson Jefferson Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Knox Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Muskingum County Families and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Paulding Crane Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Van Wert Van Wert County Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Van Wert County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Washington Barlow Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wyandot Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

