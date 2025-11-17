Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,757 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Tiffin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Athens Dover Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Butler City of Hamilton Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Hamilton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
West Chester Township Joint Economic Development District-1
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Community Improvement Corporation of Milford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County
Extended Capital Improvement Bed Tax
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Valley Enforcement Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Fulton Village of Fayette
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Gallia Gallia County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton IDEA Greater Cincinnati
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 SERS Examination
IDEA Greater Cincinnati
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 STRS Examination
Jefferson Jefferson Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Knox Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Muskingum County Families and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Paulding Crane Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Van Wert Van Wert County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Van Wert County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Washington Barlow Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more