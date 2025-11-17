Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Tiffin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Dover Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Brown
|Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|City of Hamilton Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Hamilton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|West Chester Township Joint Economic Development District-1
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Community Improvement Corporation of Milford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County
Extended Capital Improvement Bed Tax
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Valley Enforcement Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Fulton
|Village of Fayette
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Gallia County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|IDEA Greater Cincinnati
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|SERS Examination
|IDEA Greater Cincinnati
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|STRS Examination
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Families and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Crane Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Van Wert County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Washington
|Barlow Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.