Extreme Country Club Makeover Enhances Community With a World-Class Events Center 

Exceptional Golf At Via Verde Country Club Unforgettable Weddings At Via Verde Country Club Events Catered To Your Needs at Via Verde Country Club

The transformation at Via Verde Country Club is already well underway. Following an extensive “extreme makeover,” Featuring a pristine 18-hole golf course

At Via Verde it is all about impeccable and unmatched service, Our goal is not just to meet the expectations of our members and clients but to exceed it and go above and beyond.” — Anna Aslanyan, General Manager of Via Verde Country Club

SAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled in the foothills of Southern California, two once-prestigious golf and country clubs—Via Verde Country Club in San Dimas and Sierra La Verne Country Club in La Verne—had fallen into disrepair before the COVID-19 pandemic. Once known for their beautiful courses and vibrant social scenes, years of neglect left both properties in need of major restoration.New ownership has brought fresh hope to the community. Both clubs were recently acquired by dedicated investors determined to return these landmarks to their former grandeur and reestablish them as centers for world-class golf and events.The transformation at Via Verde Country Club is already well underway. Following an extensive “extreme makeover,” the club now features a pristine, meticulously maintained 18-hole golf course that regularly welcomes PGA professionals. The club also hosts numerous charity tournaments each year for distinguished organizations such as the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, local law enforcement, and other community causes.“Via Verde Country Club is very beautiful. It's located in the best area of San Dimas with a beautiful view. The club has a very professional team, and the entire staff is very nice and welcoming and we love hosting our annual event here”Via Verde is also home to Junior PGA tournaments and offers amenities for every member of the family, including six lighted tennis courts, a pro shop staffed with professional instructors, and swimming pools.Nestled among the rolling Via Verde Hills with sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains, the club’s new Events Center provides an exceptional venue for weddings , celebrations, and corporate events. Whether working with an independent planner or Via Verde’s in-house event specialists, guests can expect a truly memorable experience.One of the recent event planners stated: The service was first class, and they spared no expenses. We wanted a first-class experience for our client and they provided fire dancers, a girl in a large bubble in the pool, a sketch artist, live band, and an assortment of hor d'oeuvres throughout the evening including salmon, meatballs, veggie dishes, and shrimp. Everything was great. They had an entire indoor area as well with a spread of desserts.As guests enter the facility, they are greeted by striking sculptures and fine artwork, creating an ambiance that rivals premier venues worldwide.“At Via Verde it is all about impeccable and unmatched service,” says Anna Aslanyan, General Manager of Via Verde Country Club. “Our goal is not just to meet the expectations of our members and clients but to exceed it and go above and beyond. Ownership invests the beyond the required resources to create a relaxing, enjoyable, and memorable environment for everyone who visits.”Via Verde Country Club is one of the few privately owned, non-equity country clubs in Southern California, offering flexible membership options tailored to individual and family needs.For more information about Via Verde Country Club, its facilities, or membership opportunities, visit www.viaverdecc.com or call (909) 599-8486.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.