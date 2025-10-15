H7 Technologies® and Mirador Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine and Strengthen Infection Prevention 

Sheryl in Hoang Founder and CEO of H7 Technologies™n Carlo Koren President and CEO of Mirador Health H7 Technologies & Mirador Health Logos

This partnership is dedicated to safeguarding communities, enhancing resilience in healthcare and public health, and promoting safer indoor environments.

This partnership brings together two powerful technologies to tackle microbial threats and their source, fueling our mission to protect people’s well-being and safety” — Sherylinn Hoang, Founder and CEO of H7

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As flu season approaches and respiratory illness threats rise, H7 Technologiesand Mirador Health have joined forces to deliver innovative, science-driven infection prevention solutions - the only integrated platform combining patented human-safe UV air and surface disinfection technology with intelligent, real-time hand hygiene tracking and monitoring. This partnership is dedicated to safeguarding communities, enhancing resilience in healthcare and public health, and promoting safer indoor environments. The collaboration unites H7 Technologies’ SURYA II™, the world’s first portable, human-safe Far-UVC disinfection solution, with Mirador Health’s smart hand hygiene monitoring and data-driven system, Mirador Guardian ™ II dispenser. Together, they deliver a dual-layer infection prevention platform that combines science with intelligence, empowering organizations to respond faster, smarter, and more effectively to infectious threats.“By partnering with Mirador Health, we're equipping healthcare and public health leaders with what’s been missing for far too long—real-time visibility into both environmental risk and human behavior,” shared Sherylinn Hoang, Founder and CEO of H7Technologies. “This partnership brings together two powerful technologies to tackle microbial threats and their source, fueling our mission to protect people’s well-being and safety.”A Real-World Defense Against Infection Imagine an emergency room at the height of respiratory illness season filled with ill patients: intelligent hand hygiene dispensers stationed at key touchpoints silently capturing and relaying real-time compliance data, while SURYA II™ systems are in lobbies, corridors, and high traffic waiting areas continuously inactivating airborne and surface pathogens. Together, this seamless integration creates a dynamic, dual-layer protection forming an infection prevention ecosystem that enables organizations to safeguard more lives.“We’re closing the loop on infection prevention,”said Carlo Koren, CEO and President of Mirador Health.“With our intelligent hand hygiene tracking platform andH7’s UV disinfection technology, we’re creating a unified system that delivers actionable data, measurablecompliance, and a new level of protection for patients, staff, and the public. This collaboration sets a newbenchmark for innovation in infection control.”Strategic Benefits of the PartnershipComprehensive Infection Prevention: Pairing advanced Far-UVC disinfection with hand hygiene data analytics creates a stronger frontline defense against the spread of infectious pathogens.Enhanced Operational Efficiency: By integrating continuous disinfection technology with real-time monitoring, organizations can optimize resource allocation, reduce unnecessary interventions, and focus efforts where it's needed most.Scalable Protection Across Settings: From healthcare facilities and schools to workplaces and public spaces, the partnership supports safer environmentswherever people gather.Aligned Mission for Public Health: Both companies are driven by a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and safeguarding communities through science-backed solutions.About H7 Technologies H7 Technologies® is shaping the future of infection prevention with its patented human-safe Far-UVC solution, SURYA II™, scientifically validated to inactivate infectious pathogens in real time, even in occupied spaces. Backed by rigorous efficacy testing and research, SURYA II™ enables healthcare facilities, schools, workplaces, and public settings toactively reduce pathogen spread while maintaining safe environments. With a commitment to innovation, safety, sustainability, and measurable impact, H7 Technologiesistransforming how we protect people’s well-being—everywhere protection matters.About Mirador HealthMirador Health is a leader in hand hygiene technology and data analytics, dedicated toadvancing infection prevention through innovation. Its flagship solution, MiradorGuardian™ II is an intelligent hand sanitizer dispenser that monitors hand hygiene activity in real time, providing data and insights to drive higher compliance and safer environments. By providing administrators with meaningful analytics to identify trends and areas forimprovement, Mirador Health empowers organizations to strengthen infection prevention practices, significantly reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, and ultimatelyimprove health outcomes through the power of data.H7 Technologiesand Mirador Health are transforming infection prevention with science, technology, and data to build a safer, healthier future for the communities they serve locally and globally.For further information about H7 Technologies, visit www.h7tech.com or contact them at info@h7tech.com.For further information about Mirador Health, visit www.miradorhealth.com or contact them at info@miradorhealth.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.