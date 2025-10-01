Medicare Fraud Takedown Backfires And Hurts Thousands Of Vulnerable And Elderly Patients, Says One Whistleblower Doctor

Amid the arrests of those who have committed fraud, many innocent, Medical doctors and their dependent, elderly and most vulnerable patients have been hurt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Dr. Oz’s aggressive campaign against Medicare fraud is penalizing hundreds of thousands of seniors and putting their healthcare at risk,” says one whistleblower doctor. Amid the arrests of those who have committed fraud, many innocent, Medical doctors and their dependent, elderly and most vulnerable patients have been hurt as medical facilities are being forced to close down as Medicare bureaucracy, violates patient rights and twiddles their thumbs. Family Medicine Associates of Northridge (famously known as FMAN) , led by Dr. Elizabeth Eddy-Bertrand MD, President, is one of those innocent medical practices that is being forced to shut down by Medicare and Medi-Cal although they have done nothing wrong. FMAN has been in existence for over 30 years serving the Southern California area. They treat over 6000 patients a year, many of whom are elderly and disabled. As a family practice, FMAN has had long-term relationships with their patients and knowledge of their medical history. To shut down a practice like this, hurts countless lives and families that depend on the caring physicians at FMAN. And why is FMAN being shut down? Is it because they’ve committed fraud? No absolutely not! FMAN has never ever committed fraud of any kind, Medicare or otherwise. FMAN has been an upstanding medical practice with a highly respected reputation for excellence in the medical community of Los Angeles. Led by Dr. Elizabeth Eddy-Bertrand, FMAN serves thousands of people in the area. Dr. Eddy-Bertrand, amongst the other caring physicians at FMAN are highly respected. Dr. Eddy-Bertrand is an Admitting physician with Dignity Health/Northridge Hospital and was an educator at UCLA.According to FMAN’s attorney, Jhayne Eddy-Wessel, Esq, FMAN didn't do anything wrong but was found guilty by association. FMAN has always had the highest level of respect and reputation in the medical community. FMAN has served their patients well for the past 30 years . However, because of a simple affiliation with a Doctor Who was affiliated on the side with another organization that committed fraud, FMAN lost their enrollment and privileges with Medicare. That caused Medi-Cal to terminate theirEnrollment as well. This is 'guilt by association' and denial of due processof law. And when FMAN took the right corrective action plan to terminate this affiliation and notify Medicare, within the required deadline, Medicare failed to respond within the mandatory 90 days to reverse this revocation. As a result, these elderly patients, the most vulnerable and disabled who love their doctors, that they have been seeing for a long time, are losing their doctors and have no say in the matter. These patients are so sad.”Dr. Eddy-Bertrand says, “I currently oversee FMAN in Southern California where we provide care for approximately 6,000 patients and approximately 1,700-1,800 of them are Medicare patients. FMAN has been run with total integrity. FMAN has never committed Medicare fraud, however we were revoked and we lost our rights to provide medical care to our medicare/Medi-Cal patients. The real victims are the patients, especially the elderly and disabled patients, many of whom are bedridden. I have served my patients for decades and I am well-versed in their medical history. Termination of my well-established doctor/patient relationships could constitute Patient Abandonment and terminate my Patients’ 'Continuity of Care' which they are entitled to. These patients have had long medical histories with us and are going to have difficulty finding new doctors, who are going to be well versed in their medical history like we are. No doctors want to take on chronically ill patents with multiple medical needs and multiple medications. The wait list is 4-6 weeks before these patients can get into to see a new doctor to refill their medications. All because of Medicare’s delay to reverse this erroneous decision in time.”According to FMAN attorney Jhayne Eddy-Wessel Esq., the broad scope of the laws that have been enacted are too broad and does not protect the innocent. The laws penalize both innocent medical professionals as well as patients. It violates everything our judicial system is based on the principal that a person is innocent till proven guilty. And this government agency has no accountability. All these seniors are loosing their doctors while Medicare sits on its hands violating patients’ right.

