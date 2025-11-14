FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC DRAMEDY FEATURE “DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dramedy feature DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting November 14, 2025.

Featuring a multicultural cast, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ is a story of female and friendship empowerment that blends comedy and drama to create an emotional, resonant experience for audiences.” — Filmmaker Roselyn Sanchez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the dramedy feature DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ. After a successful and record-breaking theatrical release in Puerto Rico and a recent limited U.S. run this past month -- DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting November 14, 2025.

DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ, tells the story of four best friends, known as the Tiki Tikis, who reunite for a whirlwind trip across Puerto Rico. What begins as a carefree getaway soon becomes an action-packed adventure filled with laughter, mishaps, and unforgettable moments that challenge them to see life in new ways. From the colorful streets of Old San Juan to hidden beaches and a breathtaking rainforest hacienda, the Tiki Tikis embrace the island’s beauty, flavors, and rhythms while rediscovering themselves and each other. Through laughter, conflict, and unexpected challenges, their bond is tested and transformed. At the heart of the film is a celebration of female friendship, resilience, and the courage to embrace change at any stage of life. Both humorous and heartfelt, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ invites audiences to experience Puerto Rico’s beauty while reminding us that sometimes the trip we didn’t plan is the one we need most.

Written, directed, and produced by Roselyn Sánchez, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ was produced by Anne Clements, Frances Lausell, Andrés Ramírez Molina, and Paul Kampf. The featured cast includes: Angélica Vale (‘Fabi’), Marisé Álvarez (‘Sol’), Karla Monroig (‘Ana María’), Angelique “Burbu” Burgos (‘Bianca’), Clarissa Molina (‘Ximena’), Charytín (‘Mami Chucha’) and Eric Winter (‘Chef Matthew’).

“It is an honor to make my directorial feature debut with a film that serves as a tribute to Puerto Rico and its people,” said filmmaker Roselyn Sanchez. “Filming on the island with a talented local crew was deeply meaningful, and their contributions were invaluable. Featuring a multicultural cast, this story of female and friendship empowerment blends comedy and drama to create an emotional, resonant experience for audiences."

Freestyle Digital Media Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ directly with the filmmakers. Matthew Wallerstein of Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP represented the filmmakers in the transaction.

DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ website: www.diariomujerycafemovie.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms.

Official FDM Trailer - DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ (2025)

