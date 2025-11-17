Asaad Alnajjar at recycling center Wire theft in Los Angeles Out of Control Asaad Alnajjar for LA Mayor 2026 (FPPC ID # 1479527)

Mayoral Candidate Asaad Alnajjar Says Goal of Reducing Thefts of Critical Infrastructure Comes At a High Cost to Recyclers

We can utilize AB 476 the right way as an opportunity to modernize our recycling system, build law enforcement trust, and create smarter regulations to protect jobs, families, and the environment. ” — Asaad Alnajjar, Candidate for Los Angeles Mayor 2026.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California’s AB 476, authored by Assemblymember Mark González, recently became law to strengthen reporting, licensing, and possession rules around scrap metal — especially copper — with the goal of reducing thefts of critical infrastructure (streetlights, traffic signals, telecom wiring) and the high public restoration costs that follow. The law expands transaction-record requirements for junk dealers and recyclers, establishes licensing requirements for sellers of scrap copper, and increases penalties for illegal possession and sales of certain scrap materials.“AB 476 was supposed to stop metal theft, but instead it is punishing honest recyclers and driving up costs for working families. Los Angeles needs dynamic effective smart enforcement not more red tape that fails to target the real criminals.”, said Asaad Alnajjar, Candidate for Los Angeles Mayor 2026.“Instead of strengthening our recycling economy, AB 476 is weakening it. The law is squeezing small recycling centers that provide jobs, environmental protection and vital services in our Los Angeles Neighborhoods. We need policies that stop wire theft, stop crime and vandalism without shutting down essential honest businesses.” ,added Asaad Alnajjar, Candidate for Los Angeles Mayor 2026.“Copper theft is not a victimless crime, it costs cities millions, endangers residents, and disrupts essential services,” said State Assembly member González in a written statement. Proponents say the law gives law enforcement and municipalities stronger tools to track illegal transactions and deter organized theft rings.However, recycling industry representatives and some business groups warn that the law will increase operational costs, slow legitimate transactions, and create new paperwork and licensing hurdles for small recyclers and scrap yards. The Recycled Materials Association has voiced opposition, arguing the industry already faces heavy regulation and that more rules could harm legal small businesses.“While I understand the intention of this law is to reduce the theft of copper wires and minimize the costs to the city, it really does nothing but penalize the legitimate businesses like ours who will comply with the licensing and recording requirements, yet does nothing to stop the illegal sales I see happening on my block every single day.”, said Don Monroe, president of C & M Metals in downtown Los Angeles.“We can utilize AB 476 the right way not as a punishment, but as an opportunity to modernize our recycling system, build partnerships with law enforcement, and create smarter regulations to protect jobs, families, and the environment. As your 44th LA Mayor, I will ensure a stronger Los Angeles that leads the state in turning this law into a force for progress, not bureaucracy.”, stated Asaad Alnajjar.Asaad Alnajjar shared his investigative video about wire theft AB 476 A Copper Theft Solution or another crisis for Los AngelesAsaad Alnajjar emphasized that while AB 476 falls short of reducing theft from critical infrastructure, it can still be transformed into an effective tool to trace illegal sales and save taxpayer money.About the CandidateAsaad Alnajjar is an immigrant, an engineer, and a dedicated 36 years public-service leader andmayoral candidate for Los Angeles in 2026. With strong ties to immigrant and working-class communities, Alnajjar brings fresh energy, inclusive values, and a pragmaticagenda to build a just and thriving Los Angeles for all.To donate to the campaign, volunteer, or learn more about Asaad Alnajjar’s plans for the city, visit https://lamayor2026.org/

AB 476 A Copper Theft Solution or Another Crisis for Los Angeles

