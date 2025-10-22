Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Asaad Alnajjar Strongly Opposes Costly $2.6B Los Angeles Convention Center Expansion

Asaad Alnajjar for LA Mayor 2026 (FPPC ID # 1479527) LA Convention Center Asaad Alnajjar

A Misguided 30-Year Mortgage on L.A.’s Future

Let’s focus on fixing our streets, building affordable housing, and keeping our city safe before taking on another multi-billion-dollar vanity project.” — Asaad Alnajjar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayoral candidate Asaad Alnajjar today voiced again strong opposition to the proposed $2.62 billion Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) expansion and agrees with community advocates, unions general body members, and many business leaders whom call it a billion-dollar mistake that prioritizes developers over residents at a time when the city faces mounting financial and social crises.An Economic DisasterThe project is projected to create an annual $89 million budget shortfall, money that could otherwise fund firefighters, police officers, sanitation services, or housing for thousands of Los Angeles residents. Independent estimates show the expansion will not break even until the late 2050s, leaving taxpayers on the hook for billions while basic services go underfunded. Specifically, current reports show the convention center expansion costs will include $900 million dollars worth of bonds to be issued with a commitment to repay this debt by 2058.“This is not an investment in Los Angeles’ future; It is a 30-year mortgage that our children will pay for while our streets, safety, and housing go neglected today,” said candidate for Los Angeles City Mayor 2026, Asaad Alnajjar. “It is a fiscal disaster that will drain all city resources for decades.”, continued Alnajjar.If construction deadlines are not met, the city could face penalties from the Olympic Committee as well as added unexpected costs of finding new venues. Critics also warn the tight Olympic deadline of 2028 risks not only major cost overruns, but if rushed could lead to shoddy construction as well. Costs have already ballooned from $1.4B to $2.6B in just a few years, with the true cost including borrowing, estimated at $5.9B. Experts have noted that similar convention expansions in other U.S. cities have failed to deliver the promised return on investment leaving taxpayers to cover long-term debt at a time when convention attendance continues to decline nationally.A Misplaced PriorityMr. Alnajjar urges the Los Angeles City Council to pause the project immediately, release full financing details, and redirect resources toward public safety, housing, and other infrastructure needs such as street repairs, sidewalk repairs, street lighting repairs, graffiti removal and transit safety, priorities that directly impact the lives of Angelenos and visitors every day.“We can’t keep writing blank checks for speculative tourism projects while our residents can’t afford rent or feel unsafe in their neighborhoods,” Alnajjar said. “This project is being sold as economic development, but in reality, it is a massive taxpayer giveaway. Los Angeles does not need another downtown construction deal that benefits a handful of corporate interests while our neighborhoods struggle with homelessness, crime, and crumbling infrastructure. It’s time to invest in people, not concrete.”Environmental and Transparency IssuesWhile proponents have touted sustainability features, the project’s large-scale construction would increase traffic congestion, parking challenges and carbon emissions, contradicting the city’s own Climate Action Plan goals. Additionally, critics have raised concerns about a lack of transparency and community input, noting that key negotiations occurred behind closed doors with heavy developer influence.A Better Path ForwardAlnajjar calls for a moratorium on new luxury and convention development projects until the city meets basic essential benchmarks on homelessness reduction, housing production, and neighborhood safety.“We need leadership that puts Los Angeles residents first,” Alnajjar concluded. “Let’s focus on fixing our streets, building affordable housing, and keeping our city safe before taking on another multi-billion-dollar vanity project.”A vote for Asaad Alnajjar for LA City Mayor will include real plans for the city that offer concrete solutions for a Stronger Los Angeles. The election for LA Mayor 2026 is slated for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.To donate to the campaign, volunteer, or learn more about Asaad Alnajjar’s plans for the city, visit https://lamayor2026.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.