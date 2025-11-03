Asaad Alnajjar LA Mayoral 2026 Candidate Announces Bold Agenda to Protect Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles

Asaad Alnajjar for LA Mayor 2026 (FPPC ID # 1479527) Asaad Alnajjar for a Stronger Los Angeles Asaad Alnajjar for LA MAYOR 2026 is ready to do the hard work

Empowering Immigrants Benefits L.A.’s Future

As an immigrant myself, I empathize with those living in fear. I will make LA a place where everyone can live and work without fear. After all, we are a sanctuary city and should behave as one.” — Asaad Alnajjar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Asaad Alnajjar LA mayoral 2026 candidate unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for immigrant justice and inclusion in Los Angeles. With one-in-three Angelenos coming from immigrant-families, the city’s future depends on recognizing and empowering these communities. This country was built on the backs of immigrants and diversity, and the policies of this administration is deliberately causing chaos and DHS is stripping immigrants of their due process rights. We must respond.Key Challenges Facing Los Angeles’ Immigrant CommunitiesRecent enforcement sweeps by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agents from Homeland Security have created widespread fear, trauma, and disruption of everyday life for immigrant families.Despite protections under California law for immigrants’ civil rights, many undocumented and mixed-status families remain vulnerable to discrimination, unjust detention, or workplace and housing abuses.The lack of trust between immigrant communities, local government and municipal systems undermines public safety, neighborhood cohesion, and economic opportunity for All.Immigrant workers in L.A. face pervasive wage theft and retaliation; the annual cost to workers is estimated at $2.5 billion.“As an immigrant myself, I empathize with those living in fear here in the city,” said Alnajjar, “As the 44th LA mayor, I will make Los Angeles a place where every honest hardworking person regardless of where they were born or their immigration status can live without fear, work with dignity and contribute fairly to our shared future till they get immigration status adjusted. After all, we are a sanctuary city and should behave as one.”Alnajjar’s Vision: A Los Angeles Where Immigrants Thrive1. Community Legal Empowerment Fund: Expand the city’s investment in legal clinics and community-based legal defense, ensuring immigrants and mixed-status families have access to counsel when facing enforcement, housing or labor challenges.2. Worker Protection Unit for Immigrants: Establish a dedicated unit within the city’s labor enforcement apparatus to proactively investigate wage theft and employer retaliation affecting immigrant workers—leveraging existing data that shows major losses among this workforce.3. “Know Your Rights” Cities-Wide Campaign: Partner with organizations like Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs to deliver accessible multilingual resources, rapid-response legal hotlines, and mobile outreach in high-risk neighborhoods.4. Safe and Inclusive City Policies: Expand on sanctuary protections — no local funds or resources diverted for federal immigration enforcement — and ensure city staff, including first-responders, have trauma-informed training for working with immigrant communities.5. Pathways for Immigrant Economic Mobility: Launch targeted programs for immigrant entrepreneurs (especially refugees and new arrivals), including micro-grants, mentorship, streamlined licensing support, and procurement opportunities so immigrant-owned businesses flourish.6. Transparent City-Enforcement Liaison: When federal immigration operations or ICE sweeps occur, the city and LAPD will maintain clear communication with community stakeholders — guaranteeing that local civil rights are upheld, and that the city speaks with a unified voice defending immigrant families.Why This Matters — And Why NowLos Angeles’s immigrant communities are a bedrock of our city’s strength. By protectingthose who build our economy, raise our children, and keep our neighborhoods vibrant,we build safer, more inclusive, and more prosperous city for everyone.As major immigrant-rights organizations note, when immigrants live in fear, the harm is felt across society — economically, socially and morally.In the face of nationwide pressures and local enforcement actions, Los Angeles must step up. Alnajjar believes this city can be and should be a national model of how urban leadership embraces diversity and immigrants not as a challenge, but as the very future and strength of our city, both culturally and economically.A Call for ActionWe ask All Angelenos, beyond just the immigrant communities, to stand with us: We invite immigrant-led groups, labor and business coalitions, faith communities, youth organizations, and civic leaders to join us: Attend our upcoming Immigrant Rights Town Hall soon, watch notices at www.LAMayor2026.org where we can come together and you can share your stories of immigrant leadership, struggles and resilience.Volunteer with our campaign to engage immigrant neighborhoods and bring their voices into the political processShare ideas and listen to leaders who can teach you your rights and how to peacefully protest.About the CandidateAsaad Alnajjar is an immigrant, an engineer, and a dedicated public-service leader andmayoral candidate for Los Angeles in 2026. With strong ties to immigrant and working-class communities, Alnajjar brings fresh energy, inclusive values, and a pragmaticagenda to build a just and thriving Los Angeles for all.To donate to the campaign, volunteer, or learn more about Asaad Alnajjar’s plans for the city, visit https://LAMayor2026.org/

