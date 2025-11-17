Hatcher+ FAAST® Integrates Realiz for Blockchain-Based Securitization

Hatcher+ and Realiz logos

Collaboration brings tokenized fund structures and DeFi-driven investment solutions to global managers

SINGAPORE, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced that Realiz , a Luxembourg-based [business] specializing in blockchain and DeFi-enabled asset tokenization, has joined the Hatcher+ FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) Marketplace.The collaboration combines Hatcher+’s digital fund infrastructure with Realiz’s blockchain-based securitization expertise, giving fund managers, family offices, and institutional investors streamlined access to regulated on-chain investment structures. Through the FAAST Marketplace, users can now create tokenized securitization vehicles that integrate seamlessly with digital markets, enhancing transparency, liquidity, and operational efficiency.“The inclusion of Realiz in the FAAST platform underscores our mission to connect traditional fund administration with the digital asset frontier,” said Javier Llamas, Chief Commercial Officer at Hatcher+. “Their blockchain-based securitization model expands the FAAST marketplace with tokenized instruments that enhance transparency, liquidity, and regulated access for fund managers and investors.”“Our partnership with Hatcher+ represents a key step in bridging traditional securitization and decentralized finance,” said Brice Vandevoorde, Founder of Realiz. “By joining the FAAST Marketplace, we’re expanding the reach of tokenized real-world assets to a broader ecosystem of regulated fund managers and investors.”With Realiz part of the FAAST Marketplace, fund managers can now access a dedicated securitization tool that extends the platform’s existing digital fund capabilities. The integration supports workflows across private credit and SME bond programs, providing a regulated environment for building next-generation investment vehicles on-chain.—END—About RealizRealiz is a Luxembourg-based securitization fund revolutionizing traditional finance through blockchain and DeFi. We structure €5M–€100M bonds for SMEs, tokenizing them as real-world assets (RWAs) to unlock private credit and enable seamless on-chain trading. This bridges regulated securitization with digital markets, providing wealth managers, family offices, UHNWI, and retail investors access to liquid, high-yield, diversified opportunities. Our mission unites structured finance expertise with tokenization and DeFi integration, democratizing premium investments via compliant, low-entry digital securities. Backed by strategic partnerships and a robust distribution network, Realiz delivers secure, transparent, and innovative portfolio enhancement. For more information, please visit https://realiz.io About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

