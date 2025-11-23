Hatcher+ and Finologee Partner to Centralize Bank Connectivity and Payments for Fund Managers

Hatcher+ and Finologee logos Georges Berscheid, Co-founder and CTO at Finologee John Sharp, Managing Partner at Hatcher+

Streamlined multi-bank connectivity, payments, and e-invoicing will be available through the Hatcher+ FAAST® marketplace.

SINGAPORE, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a global provider of AI-driven fund-management technology, today announced a partnership with Finologee to integrate its banks and accounts management platform for multi-bank connectivity and professional payments into Hatcher+ FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology). The integration provides fund managers with a single, secure way to view accounts, automate payments, and reconcile cash across institutions.Finologee’s banks and accounts management platform centralizes bank connections via SWIFT, and other standard rails, enabling payment initiation, account reporting, and approvals from one interface. Finologee operates its own SWIFT BIC (FNLGLU22) to establish direct connections with banks, supporting scalable, multi-institution workflows.As part of the roadmap, the Finologee Peppol e-invoicing module will also be made available, allowing clients to send and receive structured invoices and align with European e-invoicing adoption through a certified access point.“Funds need instant banking visibility and straight-through payments to run capital calls, distributions, and treasury efficiently,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner at Hatcher+. “By bringing Finologee into the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, managers can centralize cash, automate approvals, and remove reconciliation bottlenecks.”“Our Bank Connectivity Suite is designed to simplify complex multi-bank operations for regulated institutions,” said Georges Berscheid, Co-founder and CTO at Finologee. “Together with Hatcher+, we will provide fund managers a secure hub for account data, payments, and e-invoicing, accessible through web and APIs.”The integration is built to support common fund workflows end to end, including capital calls, distributions, counterparty management with approval rules, and automated cash reconciliation from daily bank statements, with options for white-label access.—END—About FinologeeFinologee is a Luxembourg-based FinTech and RegTech company that designs, hosts, and operates data-exchange platforms for banks, asset servicing firms, insurers, and other regulated institutions. The company acts as a regulated services provider under a Support PFS licence, is ISO 27001 certified, and operates DORA-ready infrastructures. Its products centre on three main pillars: Bank Connectivity Suite (LYNKS), covering bank account management, payments, as well as risk management and oversight; KYC Manager, which focuses on lifecycle management, client onboarding, and remediation campaigns; and the Regulatory API Portals, addressing PSD2/3 and PSR, CEDRS, and VoP requirements.For further details, please visit: www.finologee.com About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors.For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

