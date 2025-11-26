Hatcher+ FundBuilder Expands to Support Australian Fund Structure

Introduces digital formation of Managed Investment Trusts through the Hatcher+ FAAST® FundBuilder and Marketplace

SINGAPORE, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced the expansion of its FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) FundBuilder engine to support Australia-based fund structures. The rollout enables fund managers and administrators to create fully compliant Managed Investment Trusts (MITs) in days rather than months, digitizing key legal and operational processes through the FAAST platform.The Managed Investment Trust structure is digitally enabled for document automation, streamlined onboarding with built-in KYC and AML support, and integration with licensed administrators, custodians, and legal partners. FundBuilder standardizes setup workflows and connects clients to pre-vetted service providers through a single digital interface.“Australia remains a key market for fund managers seeking exposure to Asia-Pacific investment opportunities,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+. “By adding MIT support to FAAST FundBuilder, we’re giving managers a faster, smarter way to launch compliant investment vehicles within one of the region’s most established regulatory environments.”The Australia expansion complements FundBuilder’s global coverage, which now includes Luxembourg, Singapore, the Cayman Islands and the United Arab Emirates. Through the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund professionals can access a connected ecosystem of digital tools and regulated partners to launch and manage funds end-to-end.For more information on FundBuilder and MIT structure, visit fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

FundBuilder by Hatcher FAAST: Faster, Smarter Fund Formation

