Korean Space Startups Accelerate European Market Entry, Forge Global Partnerships at 'K-Space Night'

BREMEN, BREMEN, GERMANY, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirteen Korean space startups are set to showcase their technologies and explore new partnerships in Europe at “ K-Space Night ”, a market-entry and networking event held alongside Space Tech Expo Europe 2025 in Bremen, Germany.Co-hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea and the Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA), and organized by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), K-Space Night brings together startups, investors, corporations, and ecosystem partners from across Europe’s space industry.The event is designed to help Korean startups fast-track their entry into the European market, expand commercial opportunities, and build long-term collaboration with leading space agencies and major aerospace and defense companies.“Global exposure and collaboration are critical if Korean space startups are to compete and grow in the world market,” said Yoo Jong-pil, President of KISED. “K-Space Night connects our most promising startups with key players in Europe and lays the groundwork for long-term partnerships in the global space industry.”During K-Space Night, the 13 participating startups will pitch their technologies in dedicated investor relations (IR) sessions and take part in curated networking with investors, corporations, and institutional partners.Executives from Ansys, a global leader in engineering simulation solutions, and Berlin Partner for Business and Technology will also participate as speakers and in networking sessions.First launched in 2015, Space Tech Expo Europe has grown into Europe’s largest B2B-focused space industry exhibition. The 2025 edition is expected to attract participants from around 70 countries, 950 exhibiting companies, approximately 2,000 investors, and more than 10,000 visitors.With key organizations such as the European Space Agency (ESA) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), as well as significant global aerospace and defense companies, in attendance, the event is a key venue for understanding the latest technology trends and forming new cross-border partnerships in Europe’s space industry.Through K-Space Night and its broader participation in Space Tech Expo Europe 2025, Korea aims to deepen cooperation with European partners and enhance the global competitiveness of its space startup ecosystem.About the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED)The Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED) is a public agency under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea. KISED supports innovative entrepreneurs and high-potential startups through programs ranging from early-stage incubation to global acceleration and overseas market entry, helping Korean startups achieve sustainable growth and expand into international markets.More information: www.kised.or.kr

