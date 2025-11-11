JL STANDARD presents its Emotion-Tech vision of connecting memories and restoring emotions through AI at Pangyo Meet-Up

JL STANDARD’s meet-up session in progress Paul Kim, Manager at JL STANDARD Promotional image of SoulLink (“A place that connects longing — SoulLink. The world’s first memorial app offering video letters, voice calls, and real-time chats.”) | Image provided by JL STANDARD Media representatives and company speakers at the Global Media Meet-Up pose for a group photo after the event.

JL STANDARD's 'SoulLink' uses AI to restore images of the deceased, pioneering "Emotion-Tech" for global memorial and commemorative content.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JL STANDARD (CEO Namwoong Jo) participated in the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up organized by the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA), introducing “ SoulLink ,” a service that restores the image of the deceased through AI to bring memories back to life, and “ LifeLink ,” a platform that automatically generates anniversary content. The company delivered a message about how technology can embrace human emotions and memories.The meet-up invited major technology media from France, Taiwan, and the Middle East to experience the Pangyo innovation ecosystem firsthand and meet Korean companies pursuing global expansion. Among presentations from companies such as RnPt, JABLEE, and STRATIO, JL STANDARD drew international reporters’ attention by showcasing its unique focus on connecting human emotions and memories through technology.Founded in 2018 under the vision “Connecting Emotion through AI,” JL STANDARD has continuously researched and developed technologies in AI video synthesis, digital humans, virtual human IP, and AI memorial content. Its service “SoulLink” restores the face, voice, tone, and subtle emotional expressions of the deceased, helping families reconnect with cherished memories and conversations. Originating from the founder’s personal experience of loss, the service goes beyond a simple memorial video, offering a human-centered approach to linking memory and emotion through technology.JL STANDARD emphasizes that emotion-based AI content technology must evolve beyond simple video synthesis to better understand and comfort human emotions.The company’s services are built on a multimodal emotional AI engine that analyzes and learns emotions to reproduce natural expressions and voice tremors. Applying “Digital Empathy Design,” JL STANDARD prioritizes user emotions in sensitive memorial contexts and incorporates religious and cultural considerations. The company has also developed technologies to customize content according to different cultural traditions, attire, and languages, reinforcing its global scalability.The “LifeLink” service is a platform that uses AI to automatically create videos and digital invitations to commemorate life events such as weddings, graduations, and first birthdays. Based on users’ photos, voices, and stories, the platform generates emotional content, with wedding studios and event planners joining as partners to expand the ecosystem. Through these initiatives, JL STANDARD is positioning itself as an emotion-based AI platform company that connects human emotions across the entire life cycle—from remembrance to celebration.JL STANDARD’s global expansion strategy is already showing tangible results. In Japan, the company is collaborating with funeral culture firms such as Kosaido Holdings and Tokyo Hakusen to commercialize AI memorial services tailored to Japanese customs and trends. Its AI restoration technology was notably used in a memorial video project for Dewi Sukarno (Madame Dewi), the former First Lady of Indonesia, drawing attention in Japan. In the Middle East, its emotion-based AI technology is gaining interest for aligning with the region’s family-oriented culture and traditions of remembrance, leading to partnership discussions with public and cultural institutions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. In France, the company is participating in the Wilco LaunchPad program to advance collaborations with R&D and content partners across Europe.Headquartered in Pangyo Techno Valley, JL STANDARD aims to establish the “Standard” for the Emotion-Tech industry by leveraging Pangyo’s technological infrastructure and global network. During the event, Paul Kim, Team Manager at JL STANDARD, said, “Technology should not replace humans, but rather expand human experiences more deeply and warmly. Through AI that understands emotion, JL STANDARD will build a new digital memory culture and emotion-based content ecosystem that the world can share.”The Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up became a stage showing how technology is evolving beyond functionality to embrace human emotion, memory, and culture. At the center of this evolution, JL STANDARD presented new possibilities for emotional AI to the world.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

