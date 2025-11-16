Hurotics to Participate in ‘MEDICA 2025,’ World’s Largest Medical Device Exhibition

Hurotics will exhibit at MEDICA 2025

Hurotics, a wearable exosuit robot specialist, will showcase its lightweight H-Medi gait rehabilitation robot at MEDICA 2025 in Germany to enter the Europe.

DONGJAK-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hurotics Co., Ltd. (CEO Giuk Lee), a company specializing in innovative wearable exosuit robots, announced today its participation in ‘ MEDICA 2025 ,’ the world’s largest international medical device exhibition, set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, for four days from Monday, November 17 to Thursday, November 20.MEDICA is the world’s largest exhibition, attracting over 5,000 global companies from 72 countries and more than 80,000 medical professionals and buyers each year. It serves as a crucial global business platform where attendees can gain a comprehensive view of worldwide medical trends and innovative technologies. Notably, with over 75% of visitors being international, it is considered the optimal stage for entering the global market, including Europe.Presenting Innovation in Gait Rehabilitation at the Medtech & Devices HallAt MEDICA 2025, Hurotics plans to showcase its flagship product, the H-Medi gait rehabilitation robot, to medical professionals worldwide. Hurotics will set up its booth in Medtech & Devices (15C57-3), where core medical technologies and devices are concentrated, to promote H-Medi’s technological prowess.H-Medi is a Class II medical device designed to assist lower limb gait rehabilitation, characterized by its lightweight design and precise auxiliary force control technology. Hurotics will highlight the integration of ‘Wearable Technology’ and ‘Gait Rehabilitation’ as its core theme, emphasizing H-Medi’s clinical value and innovation as a customized rehabilitation solution based on real-time gait data.Establishing a Bridgehead for the European MarketDuring the exhibition, Hurotics will conduct on-site demonstrations of H-Medi for key buyers, including doctors, hospital administrators, and medical device distributors from around the world, who are actively pursuing new partnerships.“Participating in MEDICA 2025 is a crucial opportunity for Hurotics to present our unique wearable robot technology on the global stage and establish a strong bridgehead for entering the European market,” said Giuk Lee, CEO of Hurotics. “We are committed to proving the clinical efficacy and innovation of H-Medi at the world’s largest medical device exhibition and building a foundation for growth as a global company.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.