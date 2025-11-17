J. Bradley Hilton, Chairman of the Hilton Family Office, to Keynote DC Finance Family Office Summit in Silicon Valley

Hilton Family Office

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DC Finance, the world’s leading global network for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors, is proud to announce that J. Bradley Hilton, Chairman of the Hilton Family Office, founder of The J. Bradley Experience, and a third-generation Hilton family leader, will serve as a featured keynote speaker at its upcoming Silicon Valley Family Office Conference.Mr. Hilton will deliver his keynote address on:Monday, November 17th, 2025Treehouse, Silicon Valley, CaliforniaAs a distinguished representative of the Hilton family legacy, J. Bradley Hilton has championed multi-generational leadership and innovation throughout his career. Beginning at age 17 with Hilton Hotels Corporation, he spent 14 years in the family enterprise, leading transformative growth initiatives and helping expand solicitations from $700 million to $1.2 billion in a single year.Today, as Chairman of the Hilton Family Office and founder of The J. Bradley Experience, Hilton empowers families, enterprises, and communities with a focus on next-generation hospitality, impact, and transformational ventures. His work is inspired by the vision and legacy of his grandfather, Conrad N. Hilton, and continues the tradition of building lasting value and connection across generations.Hilton’s keynote, “Investing in the Graphene Age: Building Legacy and Impact for Generations to Come,” will invite family offices to explore innovation, legacy, and global impact in a rapidly evolving world.Speaking Topics:• Hilton Family Legacy: Creating multigenerational impact grounded in values, purpose, and vision.• Mental Health: Emotional resilience, clarity, and wellbeing for leaders and families.• Wellness: Lifestyle balance, conscious living, and holistic connection.• Technology: Graphene innovation and frontier technologies shaping the future of enterprise.DC Finance’s Family Office Conference series is recognized globally for convening influential families, investors, innovators, and policymakers. With annual events in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, and Vancouver, DC Finance remains a premier platform for elite thought leadership and wealth dialogue.In 2023, DC Finance launched The Family Office Circle ( www.focircle.com ), a private, invitation-only club for ultra-high-net-worth families. Chaired by Ms. Lisa Silverstein, CEO of Silverstein Properties, the Club hosts exclusive events in major world cities and private residences, including gatherings with the Crown family (Chicago), the Spielberg family (Los Angeles), and the Silverstein and Perdue families (New York).Past speakers have included members of families such as Silverstein, Crown, Pritzker, Desmarais, Mars, Rockefeller, Firestone, Hunt, Du Pont, Arison, and Sawiris, as well as leaders from the SEC, Federal Reserve, U.S. Senate, and founders of major global enterprises.About J. Bradley HiltonJ. Bradley Hilton is the Chairman of the Hilton Family Office and founder of The J. Bradley Experience. As a third-generation executive of the Hilton family, entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, he is dedicated to advancing global prosperity and breakthrough innovation through cross-generational collaboration and values-driven leadership. For more information, please visit www.hiltonfamilyoffice.com About DC FinanceDC Finance is the world’s largest global family office and high-net-worth community, uniting investors and families through premier conferences, private gatherings, and curated thought-leadership events.Hilton Family Office Media ContactCygalle Dias, Cygalle PR929-215-7842cygalle@cygallepr.com

