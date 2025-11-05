VATOM AND HILTON FAMILY OFFICE HOST PRIVATE INVESTOR EVENING WITH J. BRADLEY HILTON AND TOM SZABO

Hilton Family Office - Vatom

An Exclusive Gathering Showcasing the Future of Digital Ownership and Next-Generation Brand Engagement

VENICE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VATOM, a company pioneering next-generation digital engagement, together with the Hilton Family Office, will host “An Evening with J. Bradley Hilton & Tom Szabo” on Tuesday, November 19, 2025, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. This private, invitation-only event will convene a curated group of family offices, venture funds, and strategic investors for an intimate evening of insight and conversation.Set within a private Los Angeles residence, the evening will feature curated cocktails, light bites, and an intimate discussion between J. Bradley Hilton and Tom Szabo explore the rapidly evolving landscape of digital ownership, AI-driven engagement, and importance of data sovereignty in this digital age. Attendance is limited to ensure an atmosphere conducive to genuine connection and high-level dialogue.Visionary LeadershipJ. Bradley Hilton, Chairman of the Hilton Family Office, and Tom Szabo, CEO of VATOM and a four-time founder with three public exits, will share their perspectives on the next wave of Web3 innovation and the technologies shaping direct, data-sovereign relationships between brands and consumers. Together, they will outline VATOM’s strategic roadmap as it enters its next phase of growth, backed by a deep alignment with the Hilton Family Office.“With the GENIUS Act catalyzing mainstream adoption of digital assets, we see Vatom as a category leader positioned to bring programmable financial instruments and immersive engagement to everyday users,” said J. Bradley Hilton, Chairman, Hilton Family Office.Tom Szabo, VATOM CEO, added: “Vatom makes it simple for brands to distribute and reward customers with tokenized assets, stable coins, rewards and more, which drives real-world adoption at scale. We are changing passive relationships into active relationships with directly addressable consumers. The regulatory environment has now converged with Vatom’s vision, accelerating its momentum toward becoming a ubiquitous part of the future of human engagement.”A Paradigm Shift for InvestorsThe convergence of AI, tokenization, and privacy-first infrastructure represents one of the most significant investment opportunities of the decade. VATOM stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering enterprises a complete suite of tools to engage and activate their audiences in phygital environments that combine digital and physical experiences.The company’s collaboration with the Hilton Family Office reflects shared conviction in the economic potential of digital ownership and experiential engagement.About VATOMVATOM is a company pioneering next-generation digital engagement, powered by AI and built on principles of data sovereignty. In a world moving beyond ads, VATOM’s user-first design empowers brands to create interactive experiences that drive loyalty, conversion, and community across digital and physical worlds. Its product suite — from Virtual Spaces to Wallets to the no-code App Factori — enables enterprises to build immersive, privacy-first engagement at scale. Learn more about Vatom at www.vatom.com About Hilton Family OfficeThe Hilton Family Office oversees the investment interests of the Hilton family legacy, backing growth-stage companies with transformative potential. With a long-term horizon and deep operational expertise, the Hilton Family Office invests in visionary leadership teams building the digital infrastructure of the future. Learn more about Hilton Family Office at www.HiltonWealth.com Event Details and RegistrationAttendance is by invitation only. Interested investors may request access here and will be verified prior to confirmation. Wallet authentication is required for participation.Media Contact:Cygalle DiasCygalle PRcygalle@cygallepr.com(929) 215-7842

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.