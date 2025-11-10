THE LIGHT MUST UNITE — NOVEMBER 11, 2025: INTERNATIONAL PRAYER DAY FOR PEACE, LOVE, UNITY, AND HEALING

Hilton Family Office

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s devastating impact on Jamaica, The Light Must Unite extends a worldwide call to unity through International Prayer Day, its annual global event taking place on November 11, 2025.This historic event has been organized by Founder Michael King Jr. and Co-Founders Cygalle Dias, Makonnen Hanna, and Barbara Blake Hannah, whose shared vision continues to inspire a worldwide movement of light, healing, and unity. Together, they have united faith leaders, artists, and global dignitaries to raise the collective frequency of love and hope for humanity.This year’s theme — “For Peace • Love • Unity • Healing” — calls upon all nations, faiths, and communities to join in a sacred day of prayer for peace, love, unity, and remembrance of loved ones lost to war and addiction, while extending compassion for those enduring human suffering around the world.With deep empathy for the lives lost and homes destroyed, The Light Must Unite has pledged to support Jamaica’s ongoing recovery. The official Government of Jamaica Disaster Relief and Recovery links will be featured directly on The Light Must Unite website, allowing the global community to contribute and stand in solidarity with Jamaica during this critical time.Please visit TheLightMustUnite.com for all donations and direct links to the official hurricane-relief efforts.“Prayer is the highest level of frequency. Through unified intention, we elevate the vibration of the planet. Together, we change the frequency — and together, we change the world.”— Michael King Jr., Founder of The Light Must Unite“Love is the frequency of creation. Love heals the world. The frequency of love.”— Cygalle Dias, Co-Founder of The Light Must UniteThis year’s global prayer will be led by Makonnen Hanna, President of The Light Must Unite, alongside Barbara Blake Hannah of Jamaica. President Hanna — a former youth technology consultant to the Government of Jamaica and a Billboard music producer — joins Senator Blake Hannah, the distinguished author, journalist, filmmaker, and cultural consultant who made history as one of the first Black television reporters in Britain and later served as an Independent Senator in the Parliament of Jamaica. A tireless advocate for Rastafari culture and heritage, Senator Blake Hannah continues to be a voice of wisdom, dignity, and unity within Jamaica and across the world.Together, they will speak from the heart on peace, love, and unity, honoring lives lost to war and addiction, and calling for compassion and relief for the people of Jamaica as the nation continues to recover from Hurricane Melissa.The leaders of The Light Must Unite also bring special attention to the Government of Jamaica’s declaration of November 15, 2025, as a National Remembrance Prayer Day — a day dedicated to honoring the lives lost to Hurricane Melissa and to the healing of the Jamaican people.Now in its third year, The Light Must Unite is formally asking the United Nations to recognize November 11 as International Prayer Day — a global day devoted to peace, love, unity, and healing for the loved ones lost to war, addiction, and human suffering.This initiative represents the movement’s growing vision to unite the world in spirit beyond borders, religions, and race — affirming that through love and prayer, peace and compassion can prevail on Earth.The International Prayer Day private virtual event begins at 11:00 A.M. (EST), leading into the first synchronized global prayer at 11:11 A.M., and then a second prayer at 11:11 P.M. (EST) to ensure worldwide participation.This year’s sacred gathering will be conducted as a private virtual event for invited guests and participants, ensuring an intimate and spiritually focused space for all who join.At the same time, The Light Must Unite is calling on all people everywhere — no matter where they are in the world — to take a moment to pray throughout the day, joining together in those synchronized global prayer times.Through this collective act of faith and unity, we amplify the frequency of love, compassion, and healing that this day represents.Following the global prayer will be closing words and reflections from the Founders — Michael King Jr., Cygalle Dias, Makonnen Hanna, and Barbara Blake Hannah — sharing messages of faith, unity, and healing for the world.PARTICIPANTS AND SUPPORTERSThis sacred gathering continues in the faith of unity and healing, as The Light Must Unite celebrates the power of divine intention and global togetherness. Joining this year’s International Prayer Day are leaders, artists, and visionaries whose lives exemplify peace, compassion, and faith — to name a few participants and supporters:H.I.H. Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie, Chairman of the Ethiopian Crown Council; The Honourable Olivia Grange, OM, CD, MP, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; the legendary reggae artist Sizzla Kalonji; and Lij Nebiye, representing Ethiopia’s enduring spiritual heritage.They are joined by J. Bradley Hilton, venture-capital executive and Chairman of the Hilton Family Office; AB Money, entertainment pioneer; Tony Choy, international artist and producer; Jonathan Barry, humanitarian and spiritual advocate dedicated to unity through prayer and service; and David Chen (The Panda), global entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for innovation and cultural bridge-building.Continuing the tradition of unity, the 2024 International Prayer Day featured contributions from renowned global supporters including Chaka Khan, Marla Maples, and Khalilah Camacho Ali; as well as Xana Romeo, Sheila Chamberlain, Yung Wylin, and Lij Nebyat Aklilu Demessie, Advisor to the Crown Council of Ethiopia, who delivered remarks on behalf of Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie.Together, these participants and supporters reflect the universal mission of The Light Must Unite — to raise the collective frequency of love and faith for humanity.The Light Must Unite calls on all light workers and people of faith across the world to come together in this time of great need. The beautiful island of Jamaica — a living symbol of peace, love, and unity — now needs the world’s help. One Love. Jamaica has given so much to the world through its music, spirit, and culture; now, the world is being called to give back to Jamaica.We give thanks for the light uniting — for hearts coming together in prayer, in spirit, and in love — as we stand together in light.Presented by: The Light Must UniteAbout Hilton Family OfficeHilton Family Office provides a premium family office experience—without requiring Hilton-billionaire scale wealth. Our unique model gives clients one-touch access to a network of world-class resources and multi-billion-dollar family office strategies to streamline financial decision-making.Clients benefit from a holistic approach that brings their existing advisors together as a unified team, increasing efficiency and delivering synergistic wealth-building solutions. The firm offers access to more than 150 dynamic strategies spanning tax optimization, cost reduction, wealth accumulation, generational planning, cybersecurity risk mitigation, liquidity event planning, elite concierge services, and alternative investments via exclusive private family office networks.Hilton Tax & Wealth Advisors, part of the Hilton platform, is dedicated to delivering highly personalized, advanced financial solutions traditionally reserved for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The firm provides a range of services, including Wealth Management, Advanced Tax Planning & Mitigation, Asset Protection & Legacy Planning, Business & Cash Flow Planning, Insurance & Risk Management and Benefits & Defined Benefit Planning. Please visit www.HiltonWealth.com Public Relations Contact: Cygalle Dias, Cygalle PREmail: cygalle@cygallepr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.