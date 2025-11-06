Rootstock Software Launches New Subsidiary in India

Rootstock Cloud ERP Logo Chandra Boyapati, Managing Director of Rootstock India

Bangalore office will serve as Rootstock’s Center of Excellence for engineering, enabling greater agility in delivering ERP advancements for product companies

After establishing a strong global presence in India, we are now taking the next step—opening our own office and building a Center of Excellence to scale our engineering talent.” — Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud ERP for product companies, today announced the establishment of Rootstock Software India Private Limited (Rootstock India), a wholly owned subsidiary that will open a new engineering office in Bangalore, India. This office will serve as Rootstock's Center of Excellence for engineering, formalizing the company’s commitment to India and enabling Rootstock to deliver new ERP capabilities with even greater speed and efficiency to a growing customer base worldwide.“In today’s market, manufacturers are under intense pressure from tariffs, supply chain disruptions, and talent shortages,” said Rick Berger , CEO of Rootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ). “After establishing a strong global presence in India through contractors, we are now taking the next step—opening our own office and building a Center of Excellence to scale our in-house engineering talent, reduce costs, and accelerate our pace of innovation. This is more than an expansion; it’s a strategic move to help our customers remain resilient and competitive.”The subsidiary will be led by Chandra Boyapati , formerly the Director of Technology Program Management and Quality Engineering at Rootstock. Boyapati has relocated to Bangalore to serve as Managing Director of Rootstock India. With his deep domain knowledge and years of leadership inside Rootstock’s engineering organization, he will oversee local operations, including hiring, training, and day-to-day leadership of the engineering team.“Building on our successful contractor partnerships in India, our new subsidiary marks our all-in commitment to the region, with a dedicated engineering hub in Bangalore,” said Robert Rostamizadeh, CTO of Rootstock ( https://www.rootstock.com/about-erp-software-company/management-team/ ). “Led by Chandra on the ground, this will eliminate time zone barriers, accelerate development cycles, and deliver cutting-edge ERP innovations to customers faster than ever.”Bangalore was chosen for its position as a global technology hub, often called the Silicon Valley of India. The city offers a deep concentration of engineering talent in SaaS, ERP, and cloud platform technology. This location also provides complementary time zone coverage, enabling Rootstock to run nearly 24/7 development cycles and improve cross-regional coordination.The establishment of Rootstock India and its forthcoming Center of Excellence in Bangalore marks a major milestone for the company. It plans to rapidly grow the team and invest long term in the future of Rootstock Cloud ERP . The new office expands the company’s access to world-class engineering resources and underscores Rootstock’s commitment to delivering ongoing value to manufacturers navigating today’s volatile market conditions.About RootstockRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-erp/ ) provides the leading ERP for product companies ( https://clouderp.rootstock.com/erp-software-value-matrix ), empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

