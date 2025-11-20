Robert Polacek of the RoseBernard Studio Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoseBernard Studio, led by co-founder and Creative Director Robert Polacek, brings a deeply human approach to hospitality design celebrated for creating guest experiences that linger long after checkout. With a background rooted in architecture and a passion for hospitality instilled by his grandfather Bernard, a master carpenter and chef, Polacek designs not just spaces but memorable, meaningful moments of connection.

Polacek’s journey began in architecture, but his grandfather expanded that foundation, showing him that the real craft is hospitality—where you don’t simply build the furniture or design the menu; you shape the experience and create a place at the table for others. “He taught me that the true heart of hospitality is taking care of people and making sure every part of their experience feels right,” explains Polacek. This ethos shapes every project at RoseBernard Studio, where design acts as the bridge between brand, operations, and the guests’ emotional connections.

After earning his architecture degree, Polacek worked in New York with David Rockwell, whose background in theater influenced a dynamic, experiential approach to restaurant design. “Restaurants in the ‘90s were like theater,” Polacek notes. “Really, restaurant design is about the ‘dance’ between front and back of house, ensuring that operations and design work seamlessly so guests always sense harmony—even if they can’t articulate why.”

Throughout his career, Polacek has collaborated with celebrated chefs and hospitality brands such as Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, Waldorf Astoria, Kempinski, Taj, and Jumeirah, designing everything from restaurants and hotels to uniforms and tabletop experiences. “At RoseBernard, we design for others—not for our own egos,” he says. “Whether it’s a guestroom or a restaurant, it’s about making people feel like they truly belong.”

Brand Identity Rooted in Empathy

RoseBernard Studio’s process always begins with a close partnership with clients, ensuring that brand culture and guest expectations are reflected throughout the project. “Hospitality is the art of empathy, and design is the language. When those connect, you create a ‘love mark’—a brand people return to again and again,” asserts Polacek. A recent project with Kempinski Hotels in Kuala Lumpur showcases this approach: RoseBernard designed the hotel’s dining experiences to echo the vibrant street food culture of Malaysia, blending local context with operational efficiency and signature style.

Innovation and the Human Touch in Design

Polacek is a forward thinker regarding technology. He believes artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance the human side of hospitality by automating mundane tasks, allowing staff to focus on personalized service. “AI helps us become more human in hospitality,” he shares. “It anticipates needs, helps us create more thoughtful guest experiences, and allows our team to design more efficiently, saving time and giving us more space to be creative.”

A Studio Inspired by Real People

The name RoseBernard honors the legacies of Polacek’s grandfather Bernard and co-founder Justin’s Colombik’s grandmother Rose—a model whose elegance and hospitality left a lasting mark. “RoseBernard isn’t about us. It’s for them and for everyone who works here as equals, bringing craftsmanship and integrity to every project.”

With a recently opened studio in London to support their growing global footprint, RoseBernard Studio continues to develop new ways of blending design, empathy, and strategy. Their upcoming “Innkeeper Project” will explore the roots of hospitality, reflecting on the meaningful roles of care taking and belonging in an increasingly digital age.

From San Francisco to London, from luxury hotels to local restaurants, Robert Polacek and RoseBernard Studio remain passionate about creating spaces that welcome, comfort, and delight. As Polacek says, “The best part is seeing others enjoy what we’ve created together.”

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Robert Polacek, Partner and Creative Director at the at the Rosebernard Studio in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Friday November 14th at 12pm EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday November 21st at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-robert-polacek-of/id1785721253?i=1000736957921

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-307234793/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4mvvPsGuIF4htewn66lCOD

For more information about Robert Polacek or the Rosebernard Studio, please visit https://rosebernardstudio.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.