Award-Winning Author Amy Schisler Releases Her Revamped Thriller A Place to Call Home on February 24, 2026

Amy Schisler

Award-winning Catholic author unveils the fully revised edition of her suspense-driven debut novel

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Catholic author Amy Schisler releases her revamped thriller A Place to Call Home on February 24, 2026, presenting a fully rewritten and re-edited edition that heightens suspense, sharpens pacing, and deepens the emotional stakes of her gripping debut. Originally published ten years ago and praised by readers as “a page-turning thriller,” the novel now returns in its most refined and compelling form.

“This was my first novel, written ten years ago. Even then, readers called it a page-turner that kept them engaged from start to finish. Since then, my craft has grown, and my writing style has evolved, so I revisited the story to align it with the skills and techniques I’ve developed. Fans will enjoy the same dynamic storyline and powerful message, now sharpened with even greater suspense and intensity,” says Schisler.

Three people caught in a web of lies.

Two little girls who refuse to speak.

One woman determined to uncover the truth—no matter the cost.

When tech consultant Susan O’Neil discovers two starving children digging through her trash, what begins as an act of compassion quickly spirals into something far more dangerous. Sensing the threat surrounding them, she turns to the only person she trusts: Jim Russell, the charming childhood friend who once broke her heart and is now the town detective.

Cassie and Ellie are not simply runaways. They are silent witnesses to a brutal crime tied to powerful figures who will do anything to keep their secrets buried.

As Susan and Jim follow a trail of deception from the polished corridors of Baltimore’s city government to the glittering façade of Las Vegas, they uncover a conspiracy that reaches higher and strikes harder than they ever imagined. With lives on the line and trust hanging by a thread, they must decide how far they are willing to go for justice.

“Rewriting this novel allowed me to intensify the suspense and fully realize the story’s emotional and moral weight. At its core, it’s about courage, the courage to confront darkness and choose truth,” Schisler adds.

Early readers praised the novel’s compelling characters and emotional resonance:

“I really enjoyed this book. It is easy to identify with the characters. The story grabs you from the first few pages and keeps you hooked until the end. Amy Schisler has written a fantastic novel about friendship, family, and love.” — Monica C. Kreck, Amazon Reviewer

“I loved reading A Place to Call Home. The plot unfolds at just the right pace, making it hard to put down. Schisler crafts believable characters and sharp dialogue that bring the story vividly to life.” — Faye C. Graff, Amazon Reviewer

The novel will be available beginning February 24, 2026. Preorders are available at: https://bit.ly/4agtRPi

Beyond her literary work, Schisler hosts women’s retreats and speaks nationwide on faith and courageous living. Her upcoming winter retreats on the theme Surrender: Living Without Fear will take place February 14, 2026, in Centreville, Maryland, and March 14, 2026, in Harrison, Arkansas.

About the Author

Amy Schisler is an award-winning Catholic author of inspirational fiction, children’s books, devotionals, and Bible studies. Raised in Southern Maryland, her work is often inspired by the shores of the Wicomico River. She holds degrees from Salisbury University and the University of Maryland, as well as a Certificate of Theology from the Augustine Institute, and is a member of the Catholic Speakers Organization.

For media inquiries or more information, visit: https://amyschislerauthor.com/

Amy Schisler is available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

