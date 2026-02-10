Elizabeth M. Lykins Introduces a New Approach to Spiritual Cleansing, Reframing Inner Peace as Mental Clarity

Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth M. Lykins encourages individuals to look within for understanding, offering a grounded approach to spiritual well-being

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a culture saturated with self-help advice, healing techniques, and spiritual practices, many people report feeling exhausted rather than at peace. Cycles of anxiety, burnout, and emotional fatigue persist despite years of personal development work. According to mindfulness practitioner Elizabeth M. Lykins, the issue is not a lack of healing, but a widespread belief that people are fundamentally broken.

“Most people think something is wrong with them when, in fact, they are already whole,” explains Lykins. “What’s needed isn’t fixing. It’s clearing the conditioned thinking that keeps people stuck. If you take a look at young children before school age, they are happy and carefree. Over time, that spirit wanes and is replaced by doubt, self-questioning, and worry.”

Lykins’ modern approach to spiritual cleansing reframes inner peace as a natural result of mental clarity rather than something achieved through effort or discipline. Drawing on her background in healthcare and mindfulness, she explains that emotional overwhelm is not caused by unresolved wounds alone, but by habitual thought patterns that quietly accumulate stress and mental noise.

“Spiritual cleansing has often been misunderstood as something mystical or corrective,” says Lykins. “Clarity doesn’t come from rituals or affirmations. It comes from understanding how the mind actually works.”

Rather than emphasizing constant self-improvement or emotional management, Lykins’s work removes the assumption that people must repair themselves to feel better. She points instead to insight and self-awareness as the mechanisms through which calm and resilience naturally emerge.

“When people see how thought creates experience moment by moment, there’s nothing left to fix,” Lykins explains. “The noise clears on its own.”

As interest in insight-based well-being grows, Lykins has expanded her coaching and educational offerings to meet increasing demand. Through coaching, workshops, and her book, Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You, she emphasizes understanding as the key to lasting calm, challenging the belief that peace requires force, emotional processing, or self-correction.

Her work offers a simpler alternative for individuals worn down by constant self-work. Ultimately, her message is simple. Lasting peace doesn’t come from fixing what’s wrong. It comes from clearing what was never needed in the first place.

“The mind is self-correcting when it’s understood,” she concludes. “Peace isn’t something you achieve. It’s what remains when unnecessary mental activity settles. Stop working on yourself and start understanding yourself.”

Reader Praise: Reflections on Transcendence

“Reflections on Transcendence is a great work because it invites readers to reflect on themselves and to make choices that steer their lives towards something better. Those who love arts will find a lot to relish in this inspiring work…”

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth Lykins is a healthcare-trained mindfulness practitioner who helps individuals find clarity and peace through insight-based understanding of the mind. Her work focuses on dissolving stress and emotional overwhelm by revealing how thought creates experience, allowing clarity to emerge naturally without force, affirmations, or self-fixing.

To learn more about Lykins and her impactful work, click here: https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/

