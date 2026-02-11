She Leads Church Announces Spring 2026 Virtual Conference, ‘She Is Rooted,’ Empowering Christian Women Leaders Worldwide

Suzanne Nadell

Two-day virtual gathering April 23–24, 2026, focuses on Christ-centered leadership, spiritual resilience, and faith-driven influence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She Leads Church, led by CEO Suzanne Nadell, announces its Spring 2026 Virtual Conference, a two-day online event taking place April 23–24, 2026, designed to encourage, equip, and strengthen Christian women leading in the church, the marketplace, the home, and their communities.

“This conference is a safe space to talk openly about Christian female leadership,” says Nadell. “We need community with one another. In trying times, Christian women leaders need to know they can turn to each other with trust, and that is what this conference is about.”

The 2026 conference theme, She Is Rooted, calls women leaders back to the foundation of healthy, sustainable leadership: a life deeply rooted in Christ. Across two immersive days, attendees will be guided to cultivate a deeper dependence on the Lord so their leadership is shaped by His truth, sustained by His strength, and marked by faithfulness in every season.

“The world places enormous pressure on women leaders to perform, produce, and persevere in their own strength,” Nadell adds. “She Is Rooted is an invitation to step away from striving and return to abiding, to lead not from burnout, but from a life firmly anchored in Christ.”

The She Leads Church Spring Virtual Conference 2026 is designed for women at every stage of leadership, including pastors, ministry leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, mothers, mentors, and community builders. Through biblical teaching, practical leadership insights, and spiritual encouragement, the conference aims to refresh both the hearts and the callings of women who carry significant responsibility.

Conference highlights include:

-- Christ-centered teaching focused on spiritual depth and leadership endurance

-- Encouragement for women navigating leadership across multiple spheres of influence

-- Practical insight for leading with clarity, humility, and faithfulness

-- A virtual format accessible to women worldwide

“Our prayer is that women leave this conference strengthened at the root,” Nadell states. “When leaders are deeply rooted in Christ, their influence naturally bears lasting fruit.”

For those unable to attend live, an All-Access Pass is available, providing on-demand access to all 2026 conference sessions, a downloadable conference guide with key takeaways and reflection questions, and exclusive bonus sessions. The All-Access Pass is available for $47, with pricing increasing to $97 on April 13.

For further insight into Christian women’s leadership, Nadell’s award-winning book, Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, reflects the foundational principles of the Spring 2026 conference. In the book, Nadell explores the challenges women leaders face in the church and offers practical, faith-centered strategies to overcome them. Her work serves as a guide for women seeking to strengthen both their leadership capacity and their spiritual foundation.

“My book helps women juggle faith, family, and career,” Nadell explains. “I wrote Wired to Lead to help women overcome the burnout mindset while reaffirming their relationship with Christ. That same message is at the heart of this conference. Together, the conference and my book help Christian women leaders move forward with clarity, confidence, and faith.”

“Faith-based, but truly insightful and valuable for any woman in leadership. The author ran newsrooms for years, so navigating fast-paced environments and high-pressure decision-making is in her DNA. Powerful insight on loving others, embracing rest, and confidently taking your seat at the table. A must-read.” — Amazon Reviewer

About She Leads Church

She Leads Church is a faith-based organization dedicated to encouraging and equipping Christian women to lead with confidence, clarity, and conviction in every sphere of influence. Through conferences, resources, and community, She Leads Church helps women grow spiritually as they step fully into their God-given leadership callings.

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is an award-winning author, leadership strategist, and organizational consultant with more than 30 years of experience in journalism and executive leadership. She is the CEO of She Leads Church and is widely known for her research on women’s leadership development, particularly the systems that shape advancement in corporate environments and the strengths women bring to high-pressure decision-making. Nadell speaks nationally on organizational transformation, leadership equity, and high-performance culture.

To learn more about Nadell and her impactful work, click here: https://suzannenadell.com/

Suzanne Nadell is available for interviews.

