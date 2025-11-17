DATE 2025 to spotlight the region’s most powerful tech voices and ventures

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 26–27 November 2025, Madinat Jumeirah will host DATE — a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit, where technology meets investment and deals take shape. An initiative by Trescon, D DATE will bring together government leaders, global innovators, investors, and technology visionaries to explore how emerging technologies — powered by cloud, hybrid, and hyper-converged infrastructure — are shaping industries and translating innovation into tangible business outcomes.Co-located with CARE – Climate Action, Renewable Energy & Sustainability Forum, DATE will create a powerful convergence of technology and sustainability — highlighting how digital innovation, AI, and emerging technologies can accelerate climate goals, smart economies, and future-ready industries.“DATE embodies the spirit of what Trescon stands for — connecting technology with purpose,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon. “By co-locating DATE with CARE, we’re demonstrating how innovation and sustainability can move in the same direction to shape stronger, smarter economies for tomorrow.”DATE will feature a powerhouse line-up of global technology leaders and policymakers shaping the digital economy. Among them, Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center, known for pioneering the UAE’s blockchain and Web3 strategy. HE Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City, brings deep insight into building the world’s first free zone dedicated to digital assets. Dr Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President at VARA, will spotlight how home-grown innovation is transforming the region’s tech landscape.Joining them are senior corporate leaders including Vladimir Arshinov (Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL), Awad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq (Head of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, ADNOC Distribution), Craig Hughes (Chief Technology Officer, Nas Neuron Health Services), Dr Ankur Narang (AVP Innovation Transformation, Apparel Group), and Kevin Neogy (Group Head of Digital Transformation, AI & Robotics, The Kanoo Group), all leading digital transformation across industries.“Platforms like DATE are catalysing this momentum by bringing together innovators, investors, and policymakers to accelerate the region’s leadership in the global tech landscape,” said Maher Al Kaabi, UAE Circular Economy Council Member & Advisor to Group Chairman & Independent Board Member - Al Serkal Group, who will also be speaking at DATE.Over 2,000 senior decision-makers, investors, and founders will attend to discuss AI, digital assets, cybersecurity, quantum tech, and future-ready enterprises. AI-powered matchmaking on WhatsApp ensures every meeting counts — connecting investors, start-ups, and decision-makers in real time.Headline initiatives include:FutureTech World Cup – A global competition spotlighting start-ups shaping the next wave of tech. Winners gain funding access, investor exposure, and fast-track entry into the market.FutureTech Awards – Celebrating visionary companies and individuals driving digital progress across AI, blockchain, deep tech, and more.DATE Dialogues – Closed-door roundtables where C-suite executives, regulators, and investors align on pilots, co-builds, and policy frameworks driving MENA’s digital transformation agenda.The event is engineered for results; live deals, MoU signings and strategic alliances are a core part of its agenda. To turn conversations into contracts, DATE is positioned as a key accelerator for MENA’s digital ambitions.For more information or to register interest as a speaker, sponsor, or exhibitor, visit: https://datewithtech.com/dubai About DATEDATE, a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit, is a global series by Trescon, focused on human-centred innovation, AI adoption, and digital transformation across governments and enterprises. Built as a platform for real-world impact, DATE brings together policymakers, tech leaders, investors, and solution providers to accelerate meaningful change.About TresconTrescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.Notes to the Editors:Key themes at DATEArtificial IntelligenceBlockchain & Digital AssetsCybersecurity & Digital TrustMetaverse & Extended RealityQuantum ComputingRobotics & Automation5G & Next-Gen ConnectivityBioTech & HealthTechGaming & E-sportsSpeakers include:Dr. Marwan AlZarouni, CEO of AI, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), UAEHE Paul Dawalibi, Chief Executive Officer, Innovation City, UAEHE Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to Group Chairman & Independent Board Member - Al Serkal Group; UAE Circular Economy Council Member, Al Serkal Group, UAEDr. Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President, VARA, UAEDr. Nizar Ben Neji, Digital Transformation Strategist, Former ICT Minister, TunisiaDr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Advisor, Dubai Government, UAEDr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Former Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton, CEO, Reignite Future, USAAndré König, CEO, Global Quantum Intelligence, LLC, USAVladimir Arshinov, Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL, UAECraig Hughes, Chief Technology Officer, Nas Neuron Health Services, UAEEng. Nsaaim Alotaibi, AI Director, Ministry of Health, Saudi ArabiaAwad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq, Head of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, ADNOC Distribution, UAEBrian de Francesca, Special Envoy for AI & Synthetic Workforce Development, Arab Hospitals Federation, UAEDr Ankur Narang, AVP Innovation Transformation, Apparel Group, UAEAjay Mathai, Director - Information Technology, Atlantis Resorts, UAEKevin Neogy, Group Head of Digital Transformation, AI & Robotics, The Kanoo Group, UAEOla Doudin, CEO, BitOasis, UAEJorge Carrasco, Managing Director Blockchain and Digital Assets, FTI Consulting, UAEOliver Kraft, Executive VP Corporate Account Management, Siemens, Saudi ArabiaMatteo Zanoni, Director, Data, AI and Intelligent Automation, EY, UAEHasnae Taleb, Managing Partner, Mintiply Capital, UAELaura K. Inamedinova, Principal, Gate Ventures, UAEYousif Hussain, Director - AI Hub MENA Lead, EY, UAEGaurav Duggal, Senior Vice President, Jio Platforms Limited, IndiaAkhil Koka, CEO, Magure, UAEDr. Azam Pasha, CEO & Co-Founder, Maalexi, UAESatish Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simsy.AI - Startups & Innovation Studio, UAENadine de Francesca, Head of Business Development and Operations, Dubai Business Women Council, UAEEng. Ahmed Refaie, CEO and Global CIO, G.P.I. Global Partners Investments Limited, UKAditya Balaraman, AI Innovation Lead, Magure, UAEPramod Kumar, Director of Research & Innovation, Quantlase Research & Development Center, UAEHussein Jaghoub, Group Director Technology & Cyber Audit, DP World, UAESaqr Mashhor Ereiqat, Secretary General, Dubai Digital Assets Association (D2A2), UAEWaad Barakat, Special Correspondent, Khaleej Times, UAEMedia Partners include:Khaleej TimesEntrepreneur Middle EastEmirati TimesGCC Business NewsWeb3.tvZEX PR WireFireFreedom TodaySTARFLAREEye Of RiyadhFinTech.amEye Of DubaiToktimesKanebridge News Middle EastFinTech ReviewBusiness EkologiaDX TalksDailyhunt MENAICO HolderTechRevoltOneArabiaMiddle East News 247EsgTimesThe American BazaarStartup News.fyiStartups MagazineNational Foundation for Environmental Protection and BiodiversityCrypto Breaking NewsAllConfsBotDiscover DubaiBreaking FinTech NewsArabian World MagazineBreaking AI NewsKey Difference WireAI Crypto CoreBreaking Blockchain NewsKanal coinThe ccpressCoincuOne-fs.comThe BlockopediaDSRPTDBayt MagazineFor further enquiries, contact:Shadi DawiGlobal DirectorPR, Corporate Comms. & Media RelationsM: +971 55 498 4989 | E: shadi@tresconglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.