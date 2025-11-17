DATE 2025 to spotlight the region’s most powerful tech voices and ventures
Co-located with CARE – Climate Action, Renewable Energy & Sustainability Forum, DATE will create a powerful convergence of technology and sustainability — highlighting how digital innovation, AI, and emerging technologies can accelerate climate goals, smart economies, and future-ready industries.
“DATE embodies the spirit of what Trescon stands for — connecting technology with purpose,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon. “By co-locating DATE with CARE, we’re demonstrating how innovation and sustainability can move in the same direction to shape stronger, smarter economies for tomorrow.”
DATE will feature a powerhouse line-up of global technology leaders and policymakers shaping the digital economy. Among them, Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center, known for pioneering the UAE’s blockchain and Web3 strategy. HE Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City, brings deep insight into building the world’s first free zone dedicated to digital assets. Dr Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President at VARA, will spotlight how home-grown innovation is transforming the region’s tech landscape.
Joining them are senior corporate leaders including Vladimir Arshinov (Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL), Awad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq (Head of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, ADNOC Distribution), Craig Hughes (Chief Technology Officer, Nas Neuron Health Services), Dr Ankur Narang (AVP Innovation Transformation, Apparel Group), and Kevin Neogy (Group Head of Digital Transformation, AI & Robotics, The Kanoo Group), all leading digital transformation across industries.
“Platforms like DATE are catalysing this momentum by bringing together innovators, investors, and policymakers to accelerate the region’s leadership in the global tech landscape,” said Maher Al Kaabi, UAE Circular Economy Council Member & Advisor to Group Chairman & Independent Board Member - Al Serkal Group, who will also be speaking at DATE.
Over 2,000 senior decision-makers, investors, and founders will attend to discuss AI, digital assets, cybersecurity, quantum tech, and future-ready enterprises. AI-powered matchmaking on WhatsApp ensures every meeting counts — connecting investors, start-ups, and decision-makers in real time.
Headline initiatives include:
FutureTech World Cup – A global competition spotlighting start-ups shaping the next wave of tech. Winners gain funding access, investor exposure, and fast-track entry into the market.
FutureTech Awards – Celebrating visionary companies and individuals driving digital progress across AI, blockchain, deep tech, and more.
DATE Dialogues – Closed-door roundtables where C-suite executives, regulators, and investors align on pilots, co-builds, and policy frameworks driving MENA’s digital transformation agenda.
The event is engineered for results; live deals, MoU signings and strategic alliances are a core part of its agenda. To turn conversations into contracts, DATE is positioned as a key accelerator for MENA’s digital ambitions.
For more information or to register interest as a speaker, sponsor, or exhibitor, visit: https://datewithtech.com/dubai
About DATE
DATE, a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit, is a global series by Trescon, focused on human-centred innovation, AI adoption, and digital transformation across governments and enterprises. Built as a platform for real-world impact, DATE brings together policymakers, tech leaders, investors, and solution providers to accelerate meaningful change.
About Trescon
Trescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.
Notes to the Editors:
Key themes at DATE
Artificial Intelligence
Blockchain & Digital Assets
Cybersecurity & Digital Trust
Metaverse & Extended Reality
Quantum Computing
Robotics & Automation
5G & Next-Gen Connectivity
BioTech & HealthTech
Gaming & E-sports
Speakers include:
Dr. Marwan AlZarouni, CEO of AI, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), UAE
HE Paul Dawalibi, Chief Executive Officer, Innovation City, UAE
HE Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to Group Chairman & Independent Board Member - Al Serkal Group; UAE Circular Economy Council Member, Al Serkal Group, UAE
Dr. Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President, VARA, UAE
Dr. Nizar Ben Neji, Digital Transformation Strategist, Former ICT Minister, Tunisia
Dr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Advisor, Dubai Government, UAE
Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Former Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton, CEO, Reignite Future, USA
André König, CEO, Global Quantum Intelligence, LLC, USA
Vladimir Arshinov, Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL, UAE
Craig Hughes, Chief Technology Officer, Nas Neuron Health Services, UAE
Eng. Nsaaim Alotaibi, AI Director, Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia
Awad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq, Head of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, ADNOC Distribution, UAE
Brian de Francesca, Special Envoy for AI & Synthetic Workforce Development, Arab Hospitals Federation, UAE
Dr Ankur Narang, AVP Innovation Transformation, Apparel Group, UAE
Ajay Mathai, Director - Information Technology, Atlantis Resorts, UAE
Kevin Neogy, Group Head of Digital Transformation, AI & Robotics, The Kanoo Group, UAE
Ola Doudin, CEO, BitOasis, UAE
Jorge Carrasco, Managing Director Blockchain and Digital Assets, FTI Consulting, UAE
Oliver Kraft, Executive VP Corporate Account Management, Siemens, Saudi Arabia
Matteo Zanoni, Director, Data, AI and Intelligent Automation, EY, UAE
Hasnae Taleb, Managing Partner, Mintiply Capital, UAE
Laura K. Inamedinova, Principal, Gate Ventures, UAE
Yousif Hussain, Director - AI Hub MENA Lead, EY, UAE
Gaurav Duggal, Senior Vice President, Jio Platforms Limited, India
Akhil Koka, CEO, Magure, UAE
Dr. Azam Pasha, CEO & Co-Founder, Maalexi, UAE
Satish Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simsy.AI - Startups & Innovation Studio, UAE
Nadine de Francesca, Head of Business Development and Operations, Dubai Business Women Council, UAE
Eng. Ahmed Refaie, CEO and Global CIO, G.P.I. Global Partners Investments Limited, UK
Aditya Balaraman, AI Innovation Lead, Magure, UAE
Pramod Kumar, Director of Research & Innovation, Quantlase Research & Development Center, UAE
Hussein Jaghoub, Group Director Technology & Cyber Audit, DP World, UAE
Saqr Mashhor Ereiqat, Secretary General, Dubai Digital Assets Association (D2A2), UAE
Waad Barakat, Special Correspondent, Khaleej Times, UAE
Media Partners include:
Khaleej Times
Entrepreneur Middle East
Emirati Times
GCC Business News
Web3.tv
ZEX PR Wire
FireFreedom Today
STARFLARE
Eye Of Riyadh
FinTech.am
Eye Of Dubai
Toktimes
Kanebridge News Middle East
FinTech Review
Business Ekologia
DX Talks
Dailyhunt MENA
ICO Holder
TechRevolt
OneArabia
Middle East News 247
EsgTimes
The American Bazaar
Startup News.fyi
Startups Magazine
National Foundation for Environmental Protection and Biodiversity
Crypto Breaking News
AllConfsBot
Discover Dubai
Breaking FinTech News
Arabian World Magazine
Breaking AI News
Key Difference Wire
AI Crypto Core
Breaking Blockchain News
Kanal coin
The ccpress
Coincu
One-fs.com
The Blockopedia
DSRPTD
Bayt Magazine
For further enquiries, contact:
Shadi Dawi
Global Director
PR, Corporate Comms. & Media Relations
M: +971 55 498 4989 | E: shadi@tresconglobal.com
Chrishtel Lacsamana
Trescon Global
+chrishtel@tresconglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.