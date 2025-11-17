MEGA (Mexico Gaming) 2026 Set to Connect Global Industry to LatAm’s New iGaming Giant

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly eight decades of stagnation, Mexico’s gaming regulation is finally catching up to the dynamic realities of the market, and the inaugural MEGA (Mexico Gaming) 2026 is your gateway to capitalising on the growth and innovation this transformation will bring.Taking place in none other than Mexico City, the true melting pot for Latin America’s gaming ambitions, this exciting new exhibition-led platform will run from 3 – 5 February 2026 and is intentionally designed to immerse you in the future of gaming. Expect a vibrant exhibition floor, strategy-defining sessions, and prime networking opportunities that put you at the centre of Mexico’s gaming ecosystem.Bringing You a Marketplace of ‘MEGA’ Opportunities in Mexico & Across LatAmAhead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, lawmakers and the Association of Permit Holders, Operators and Suppliers (AIEJA) are driving efforts to replace the 1947 Federal Gaming and Lottery Law with a modern framework built on transparency, responsible gaming, and stronger player protection.If approved, this long-awaited reform will establish the National Institute of Games and Raffles, marking the dawn of a regulated, innovation-driven era that opens rewarding opportunities for operators, suppliers, affiliates, and investors alike.Mexico already has the scale, demand, infrastructure, and local expertise to become LatAm’s leading hub. Its dual gaming ecosystem is thriving, both online and offline, and analysts expect the iGaming market to climb significantly in the coming years. Meanwhile, the land-based sector continues to expand steadily, with the country’s 350+ casinos standing as a testament to sustained growth and consumer appetite.With Mexico on the brink of a long-awaited regulatory modernisation, this growth is set to accelerate, making MEGA 2026 the perfect platform to connect with the influential leaders driving that transformation.Sharing her perspective on the region’s evolution, event Chairperson Margarita Cruz, Founder/Director of Diamond28 Consulting Limited, remarked:“Mexico and LatAm are transitioning from high-velocity growth to a more structured regulatory era, reshaping how operators plan and compete. I’ll share practical insights on aligning commercial strategy with compliance, operational scalability and market culture. The opportunity ahead belongs to those who innovate responsibly and build long-term trust with both players and regulators.”All the Answers You Need About MEGA 2026What to Expect:A high-impact, three-day experience strategically built around innovation, networking, and strategic growth:A world-class exhibition-led format – Unlike a conference-only event, the exhibition floor gives brands space to showcase solutions, engage visitors, launch partnerships and connect in real-time.In-depth content sessions – Gain insight into key topics, from regulatory shifts and compliance to investment, technology, and operations.Regional focus – While Mexico is the host market, expect sessions to cover the broader Latin America region, given Mexico’s position as a gateway.Elite networking – Connect directly with C-level executives, regulators, and investors driving the region’s most ambitious developments.Launchpad opportunities – Introduce new products or partnerships to a market primed for expansion.Distinguished Networking Line-Up:Put your brand front and centre where the global gaming community comes together. An exclusive opportunity to connect with executives from land-based and online operators, technology and payment providers, affiliates, regulators, investors, compliance experts, and solution providers – all under one roof.Get ready to meet the following renowned industry Leaders:Alejandro Leos, Marketing Director, TEAMMEXICO.mxAlfredo Lazcano, Chair, Lazcano SámanoAndrea Avedillo, Head of Legal, Lazcano SámanoBruno Veridiano Geraldini, Director of Executive Affairs, Brazino 777Enrique Romero, Director, GoldenBetGerardo Ballesteros Félix Díaz, Lawyer – Gaming & Raffles, LC GamingJimena Sainz, Head of Marketing/iGaming Marketing ConsultantLuis Pimentel Oliveri, Affiliate & Performance Media Lead, Cheil PeruManuel Hernández Mondragón, Business Strategy & Market Expansion, BetcrisMargarita Cruz, Founder/Director, Diamond28 Consulting LimitedMartin Lycka, Gaming Industry ExpertRené Hidalgo, iGaming Expert – Consultant, RCIGamingRodrigo Salvador Alanis, Partner, CounselMx, S.C.AND MANY MORE.How to Get Involved & Secure Your Spot:Register as a DelegateSecure your place at the region’s premier gaming event and connect with Latin America’s top operators, suppliers, and investors.Register now: https://www.eventus-international.com/mega Exhibit or SponsorShowcase your brand, launch new products, and gain prime visibility. For exhibition spaces, sponsorship packages, or custom branding opportunities, you can simply get in touch at loumari@eventus-international.com or info@eventus-international.com or visit our website for details.Speaking OpportunitiesShare your insights with the industry: contact natalie@eventus-international.com to discuss opportunities.Stay ConnectedKeep up to date with the latest announcements, insights, and community news leading up to MEGA 2026.Follow our LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/mega-mexico-gaming/posts/?feedView=all Take the Lead in LatAm’s Most Exciting Gaming MarketsWhether entering the market, expanding footprint, or forming new partnerships, MEGA 2026 is the platform where vision meets opportunity.Grab this unique opportunity to form authentic connections, generate qualified leads, and embed your business in Latin America’s fast-evolving gaming community.Next step: Visit https://www.eventus-international.com/mega today to register, bookmark your spot, explore exhibitor/sponsor options, and follow the above-mentioned LinkedIn page to stay ahead of the announcements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.