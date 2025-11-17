Digital Assets Forum Expands to Two Days in London, Uniting Traditional Finance and the Digital Assets Industry

Europe’s premier digital assets conference returns to London, doubling in size and scope to unite traditional finance and crypto under one roof.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third edition of the Digital Assets Forum (DAF) , organized by the European Blockchain Convention (EBC) , will take place at Convene, 122 Houndsditch, in the heart of London’s financial district. After two sold-out, one-day editions, the forum now expands to two full days, reflecting accelerating institutional adoption and London's strategic position as Europe's capital markets hub for digital assets.DAF3 will gather leading figures from asset management, family offices, banks, hedge funds, and digital-asset firms - representing €3 trillion in AuM - creating a powerful platform for high-level networking, deal-making, and insight exchange. The expansion includes a dedicated 1:1 meetings program, an AI-powered networking app, and private meeting zones designed to maximize meaningful connections between investors and innovators.“After two fully sold-out editions, it was clear the market needed more space, both literally and figuratively,” says Victoria Gago, Co-Founder of EBC. “This year’s two-day format gives institutions and crypto leaders the time and structure to forge real partnerships and tackle the most important developmentsshaping the future of finance.”“We’re moving into an era where every asset, from funds to real estate to carbon credits, can exist on-chain,” adds Daniel Salmerón, Co-Founder of EBC. “DAF3 is where traditional and digital finance meet to define how this transformation will happen: securely, transparently, and at scale.”The event arrives as tokenization becomes one of finance’s fastest-moving frontiers. Analysts forecast over $16 trillion in tokenised assets by 2030, while leading firms launch products spanning treasuries, credit, and real estate. Digital Assets Forum 3’s agenda extends beyond tokenisation and DeFi, encompassing market structure, custody, AI’s role in finance, stablecoins, compliance, and banking innovation. With regulatory frameworks maturing across Europe and the UK, London serves as the ideal venue for strategic dialogue between policymakers, allocators, and digital-native pioneers.DAF3 Speakers include Christopher Perkins, President – CoinFund, Emma Lovett, Executive Director – J.P. Morgan, Stani Kulechov, Founder & CEO – Aave Labs, Bilal Jafar, Digital Assets Lead – Dow Jones, Alexandre Laizet, Managing Partner – Capital B, Santiago Roel Santos, Partner – InversionTogether, these voices represent the full spectrum of modern finance, from banks and asset managers to crypto-native investors and quantitative innovators, united by a shared vision for a more efficient, tokenised, and data-driven financial future.For tickets and information: eblockchainconvention.com/digital-assets-forum About Digital Assets Forum (DAF):Europe's leading institutional forum for digital assets, established in 2024 by the European Blockchain Convention. DAF is built for clarity, not noise - exclusively focused on connecting allocators, asset managers, banks, and policymakers to drive real deals, mandates, and partnerships. Previous editions have hosted senior executives from BlackRock, Fidelity, Standard Chartered, and Coinbase Institutional, making it the go-to venue for strategic dialogue in the financial industry.For Press Passes: Registration Link ( https://eblockchainconvention.com/digital-assets-forum-press/ Use Discount Code: DAF3 PR

