Neology Sponsors Toll Insight 2025 and Showcases Innovative Speed Enforcement Pilot

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global leader in smart mobility solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the ITS and Traffic Management 2025 event hosted by Toll Insight. This premier industry gathering will take place online November 18, 2025, bringing together thought leaders and innovators to explore cutting-edge Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS).As part of the event, Brian Simmons, Neology’s VP, Operations Management, will speak during Session 4: Key ITS and ATMS Sub-Systems – Problem Statements and Capabilities, moderated by Lev Pinelis. The session will address critical concepts shaping the future of toll roads, including efficient right-of-way use, automated incident response, and speed enforcement.Brian’s presentation, “Average Speed Enforcement: A First-of-its-Kind Pilot with Washington State DOT,” will highlight Neology’s groundbreaking work in deploying innovative enforcement solutions to improve safety and compliance. This pilot represents a major step forward in leveraging technology to enhance roadway safety and reduce speed related accidents and fatalities.Event Details:- Session: Key ITS and ATMS Sub-Systems – Problem Statements and Capabilities- Date/Time: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 2:45PM EST- Topic: Average Speed Enforcement: A First-of-its-Kind Pilot with Washington State DOT- Speaker: Brian Simmons | Neology- Registration: ITS and Traffic Management Event 2025 | Toll Insight About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.