Neology Partners with Washington State Agencies to Pilot Speed Enforcement System

The 90 Day Pilot Program Concluded Successfully, Showing Positive Ability to Influence Driver Behavior in Targeted Corridors

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global transportation technology company today announced the conclusion of a successful “Average Speed Enforcement” pilot program in partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the Washington State Patrol (WSP), and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC). The pilot objective was to understand instances of speed-related incidents in targeted road corridors which will inform future strategies for improving road safety by reducing speeding.The collaboration between Neology and Washington’s leading agencies - WSDOT, WSP, and WTSC - demonstrates the power of innovation in transportation safety. Leveraging Neology’s industry-leading technologies, the pilot program captured an impressive 3.4 million data points between the chosen locations in the City of Spokane and in Skagit County, showcasing the unmatched capabilities of Neology’s neoForce™ mobile camera-based speed enforcement solutions.This pilot highlights Neology’s commitment to delivering actionable insights and advanced safety systems, while underscoring WSDOT’s reputation as a forward-thinking agency, dedicated to pioneering new approaches for safer roads statewide. By collecting robust data for legislative review, WSDOT is setting a new standard for informed decision-making and technology adoption in transportation, positioning Washington as a model for the future of mobility.Neology's neoForce™ Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) camera, combined with the neoBOSS™ back-office management software system, provides an efficient safety enforcement solution that is easy to deploy and use.“Neology’s collaborative and solution-oriented approach was instrumental to the success of our highway speed safety camera pilot,” said Kyle Miller, Speed Safety Camera Systems Program Manager at the Washington State Department of Transportation. “Their technical expertise, responsiveness, and professionalism enabled us to meet legislative deadlines and deliver a comprehensive evaluation of automated speed enforcement in work zones. Neology proved to be a reliable partner in advancing our mission to improve safety on Washington’s highways.”“Neology's experience serving the Washington Department of Transportation agency through existing contracts, has been instrumental in the success of this pilot project,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team has been able to leverage local knowledge and a shared passion for road user safety– and ultimately achieved very promising results.”About WSDOTThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is a state agency responsible for the planning, construction, maintenance, and operation of Washington’s transportation systems. WSDOT oversees a vast network of highways, bridges, ferries, railways, and public transit services, working to ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable mobility for residents, businesses, and visitors across the state. Through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to public service, WSDOT supports economic vitality and enhances quality of life by connecting communities and improving transportation infrastructure statewide.About NeologyNeology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

