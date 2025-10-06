Neology Successfully Completes E-ZPass Back-Office System and Customer Support Center Service Transition for MnDOT

Minnesota Department of Transportation Adopts Scalable, Secure Tolling Technology with Advanced neoBOSS™ Platform Solution

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced the successful transition of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) E-ZPass Back-Office System from its previous provider to Neology’s advanced neoBOSS™ platform.Despite the complexity and scale of the project, the transition was completed in an accelerated 6-month timeframe — an achievement that underscores Neology’s commitment to operational excellence, collaboration, and customer satisfaction.“MnDOT has been extremely pleased with the transition of our E-ZPass Back-Office System and Customer Service Center support to Neology,” said Bradley Larsen, E-ZPass MN Director, “Despite the complexity and significant amount of work associated with this transition, the team was great to work with while successfully meeting the challenging schedule.”Neology’s neoBOSS back-office solution provides MnDOT with a scalable, secure, and user-friendly platform that supports toll account management, transaction processing, customer service, and interoperability with the broader E-ZPass network.“We’re honored to support MnDOT in delivering seamless tolling services to Minnesota drivers,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and CEO. “This successful transition reflects the dedication of our team and our shared vision with MnDOT to modernize mobility infrastructure with minimal disruption and maximum value.”Neology’s back-office systems are part of its broader portfolio of AI-powered mobility solutions that help transportation agencies worldwide improve efficiency, enhance customer experience, and future-proof their operations.About the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is responsible for overseeing the state’s multimodal transportation system, including highways, transit, rail, aviation, waterways, and active transportation. With a mission to connect and serve all people through a safe, equitable, and sustainable transportation system, MnDOT is committed to innovation, collaboration, and public service. The agency plays a vital role in maintaining and improving infrastructure that supports the mobility, safety, and economic vitality of Minnesota’s communities. Learn more at www.dot.state.mn.us

