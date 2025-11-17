Biokript Pro Patented technology backed by Microsoft

Biokript Pro Secures $100K From Google Cloud to Bring Rug-Pull Protection to Solana as Presale Nears Final Date

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biokript Pro , the first patented hybrid decentralized exchange (DEX) on Solana, has announced a major milestone: the project has been awarded $100,000 in support from Google Cloud, strengthening its mission to deliver safer, faster, and more transparent trading on the Solana network. This achievement arrives as the project enters the final stage of its highly anticipated presale, which officially ends on November 17, 2025, at 19:00 UTC.Biokript Pro is redefining decentralized trading with a set of features designed to eliminate long-standing pain points for traders. As the first platform to introduce on-chain stop-loss automation and a patented rug-pull protection mechanism, Biokript Pro aims to create a fair and reliable trading ecosystem without surrendering user sovereignty.Google Cloud’s Support Strengthens Biokript Pro’s InfrastructureBiokript Pro’s acceptance into Google Cloud’s startup program and the awarding of $100K in funding and infrastructure credits represents a significant endorsement of the project’s technological innovation. This support enables Biokript Pro to scale global infrastructure, enhance security, and further optimize the execution systems that power its hybrid DEX model.Alongside this, Biokript Pro also received verified support from Microsoft through its Founders Hub program, providing Azure-based infrastructure for security, automation, and enterprise-grade reliability.A Patented Approach to Solana TradingBiokript Pro operates under U.S. Patent Application #63/829,941, covering hybrid decentralized execution, automated stop-loss mechanisms, revenue-sharing tokenomics, and anti-rug protections. These systems uniquely position the platform as one of the few Solana-based projects with legally protected innovation.Key Features of Biokript Pro Include:On-Chain Stop-Loss System: The first of its kind on Solana, offering automated protection while allowing users to keep asset custody.Patented Rug-Pull Protection: Architecture designed to reduce malicious liquidity removals and protect trader value.Profit Sharing for BIOK Holders: 50 percent of trading fees are distributed back to token holders, treating the community as partners.Ultra-Low 0.1 Percent Trading Fees: Designed for high-volume traders who require execution efficiency.Hybrid Execution Engine: Combining decentralized control with CEX-level speed and automation.Presale Ending November 17, 2025Biokript Pro’s presale has gained strong momentum, reaching key caps earlier than projected. The final opportunity to participate ends on November 17, 2025, at 19:00 UTC on Pinksale Investors and early supporters will have the opportunity to join a project with verified big-tech support, patented technology, and an infrastructure-ready product already generating real usage.About Biokript ProBiokript Pro is a next-generation hybrid decentralized exchange built on Solana, designed to bring institutional-grade safety, automation, and reliability to everyday traders. Through patented technology, revenue-sharing mechanics, and multi-cloud infrastructure powered by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, Biokript Pro aims to redefine what ethical and transparent trading looks like in the DeFi space.Presale Link: https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/6FHq9avD2gydsbytaRgmF7CCNHg6uvEps3eHWCENYqdC Website: https://biokript.com Telegram: https://t.me/biokript Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/biokript

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.