Microsoft-Backed Biokript Pro Secures $100K From Google Cloud to Bring Rug-Pull Protection to Solana

With Microsoft and Google Cloud behind our infrastructure, we can now scale without worrying about the cost or reliability of our backend systems."
— Adnan Alisic
SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biokript Pro, the patented decentralized hybrid exchange built on Solana and backed by Microsoft, has announced that it has secured $100,000 in support from Google Cloud to accelerate the deployment of its rug-pull protection and stop-loss technology across Solana-based trading.

This collaboration combines Microsoft Azure’s secure infrastructure with Google Cloud’s startup support program, allowing Biokript Pro to expand its on-chain architecture for safer and more transparent decentralized trading.

“This support allows us to focus entirely on the development, growth, and innovation of Biokript Pro,” said Adnan Ališić, CEO of Biokript Pro. “With Microsoft and Google Cloud behind our infrastructure, we can now scale without worrying about the cost or reliability of our backend systems.”

Built for Safety, Speed, and Profit Sharing

Biokript Pro’s patented hybrid model introduces:

On-Chain Stop-Loss Protection to prevent rug pulls and flash crashes.

Hidden Transaction Logic that reduces front-running attacks.

Profit-Sharing System, distributing 50% of platform fees to BIOK token holders.

Ultra-Low 0.1% Trading Fees, significantly lower than most Solana DEX competitors.

The platform is fully operational, with active trading already generating measurable on-chain revenue.

Presale Closing November 17 at 19:00 UTC

Biokript Pro’s token presale is in its final stage and will officially conclude on November 17, 2025, at 19:00 UTC. The presale allows early supporters to acquire $BIOK tokens, the utility and profit-sharing token powering the Biokript Pro ecosystem.


About Biokript Pro
Biokript Pro is a patented hybrid decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Solana, designed to bring institutional-grade safety, transparency, and performance to DeFi. The platform’s core innovations, including stop-loss protection, profit-sharing architecture, and anti-rug safeguards, are protected under a U.S. utility patent filing titled “Decentralized Hybrid Exchange System Featuring Automated Sniping, Anti-Rug Mechanisms, AI-Driven Trade Execution, and Revenue Sharing via Tokenized Architecture.”

Learn more and join the presale at https://biokript.com

Media Contact:
support@biokript.com

Adnan Alisic
Biokript
+387 60 33 18 206
