Biokript Pro Announces Major Partnership with Google, Receiving $100,000 in Cloud Support to Advance Rug-Pull Protection on Solana Blockchain

SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biokript Pro , the world’s first patented, Microsoft-backed hybrid decentralized exchange (DEX), proudly announces its new partnership with Google, which includes $100,000 in cloud credits granted to accelerate the platform’s infrastructure growth and security innovations.This collaboration recognizes Biokript Pro’s mission to make decentralized trading faster, safer, and more transparent by integrating cutting-edge technologies that protect investors from rug pulls, scams, and manipulation, challenges that have plagued the DeFi industry for years.“Google recognized the potential of Biokript Pro and our commitment to building technology that truly protects users,” said Adnan Alisic, CEO of Biokript Pro. “With Google Cloud’s backing and $100,000 in infrastructure credits, we’re scaling faster than ever to deliver a secure and ethical trading environment the industry has long needed.”Built on Solana and powered by both Microsoft Azure and now Google Cloud, Biokript Pro combines ultra-fast trade execution, stop-loss automation, and patented rug-pull protection into one unified ecosystem. The platform also features profit sharing, where 50% of all trading fees are distributed back to BIOK token holders, making every user a partner in the platform’s success.Biokript Pro’s partnership with Google reinforces its standing as one of the most promising blockchain startups working to restore trust and transparency in decentralized finance. The collaboration will enhance system performance, scalability, and cross-chain analytics while supporting Biokript’s continued development of AI-powered security modules to detect and prevent malicious activity in real time.“We’re building the future of crypto trading, one where rug pulls are no longer a threat,” said Adnan Alisic, CEO of Biokript Pro. “With Google’s support, we’re scaling our patented rug-pull protection to make trading on Solana faster, safer, and truly investor-first.”The announcement comes as Biokript Pro reaches the midpoint of its presale, giving early investors a chance to join the project at its foundational stage and secure BIOK tokens at the lowest available price before the public listing.About Biokript ProBiokript Pro is a Microsoft-backed, Google-supported, patented hybrid decentralized exchange built on the Solana blockchain. It introduces next-generation trading, stop-loss-based rug-pull protection, and revenue sharing with token holders. Biokript Pro’s mission is to build an ethical and transparent trading ecosystem where traders and investors are partners, not products.Media ContactBiokript Pro Media Relations📧 support@biokript.com🔗 Telegram: https://t.me/biokript

