Inmedix® CloudHRV® System surpasses 1000 procedures in its first 5 months

Inmedix CloudHRV System

Soft launch of CloudHRV exceeds initial utilization and reimbursement expectations.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix®, Inc. (“Inmedix”) announced today that its CloudHRV® System was used in patient care more than 1000 times in a soft launch among 5 clinics in WA, OR, MI and FL, exceeding utilization and payer reimbursement expectations. This is the first system cleared by the FDA as a cloud-based, heart rate variability (HRV) diagnostic calculated from a high-fidelity 5-min electrocardiogram (ECG) which also includes Baevsky indices of parasympathetic and sympathetic activity. It represents a milestone in modern HRV assessment with scalability, precision and affordability for patients and clinicians in the clinical setting.

HRV provides indirect measures of the sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest/restorative) components of the human autonomic nervous system (ANS). For medical grade HRV, a precision ECG is used to identify each heartbeat and to measure the precise timing between beats. These ECG measurements of heart rate (pulse) variability over time reflect how the autonomic nervous system (ANS) influences cardiac rhythm during respiration. Subsequently, mathematical formulae can be applied to render HRV indices of sympathetic and parasympathetic activity.

Inmedix CloudHRV provides comprehensive HRV at rest with medical precision in the clinic setting in just 5 minutes. Application of CloudHRV as a reimbursed tool for patient care is determined exclusively by the clinician and the CloudHRV ECG display is contraindicated for use to monitor or diagnose cardiovascular disease.

“The road can be arduous for meaningful innovation eventually cleared by the FDA,” said Inmedix Co-founder, CEO and rheumatologist Andrew J Holman MD, “but that’s now behind us. The subsequent soft launch this summer was designed to assess patient, clinic and doctor perspectives, Inmedix hardware and software support capabilities, and real-world utilization and reimbursement with detailed customer feedback.”

“As a clinical rheumatologist, I can appreciate the milestone of achieving over 1000 CloudHRV procedures completed in less than 5 months and among only 5 clinics. The Inmedix team did a fantastic job and the future of precision, FDA cleared HRV is getting truly exciting.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Its CloudHRV System is FDA cleared to provide 1996 international standard time and frequency domain HRV as well as geometric domain HRV indices non-invasively in 5 minutes in the clinic setting.

