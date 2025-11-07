Inmedix CEO Andrew J Holman MD presents new CloudHRV® data at the annual meeting of the American Autonomic Society (AAS)

Inmedix CloudHRV System

Performance characteristics reveal new insights comparing updated parasympathetic indices to 1996 international standards.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix®, Inc. (“Inmedix”) presented today a comparison of parasympathetic clinical performance characteristics for current (1996) international standard heart rate variability (HRV) and its 2025 FDA cleared CloudHRV System. This data is of particular importance highlighting unexpected limitations in the current gold standard for 5-minute HRV clinical assessment of the autonomic nervous system (ANS).

The Inmedix CloudHRV System is the first clinic test procedure cleared by the FDA as a cloud-based HRV diagnostic calculated from a high-fidelity 5-min electrocardiogram (ECG) which also includes Baevsky indices of parasympathetic and sympathetic activity. It represents a milestone in modern HRV assessment with scalability, precision and affordability for patients and clinicians in the clinical setting.

HRV provides indirect measures of the sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest/restorative) components of central, millisecond ANS stress management. For medical grade HRV, a precision ECG is used to identify each heartbeat and to measure the precise timing between beats. These ECG measurements of heart rate (pulse) variability over time reflect how the ANS influences cardiac rhythm during respiration. Subsequently, mathematical formulae can be applied to render HRV indices of sympathetic and parasympathetic activity.

Of note, CloudHRV is not indicated for any specific application in medicine. Its utility is determined exclusively by the clinician and the CloudHRV ECG display is contraindicated for use to monitor or diagnose cardiovascular disease.

The study, poster #79, was presented at the annual meeting of the American Autonomic Society (AAS) in Clearwater, FL November 4-8, 2025:

Holman AJ. Performance characteristics comparison between 1996 standard heart rate variability (HRV) and RM Baevsky indices in 2025 FDA-cleared CloudHRV. Clin. Auton. Res. (2025) 35:643-696.

It revealed performance limitations in the 1996 international HRV standard HF (high frequency) and RMSSD (root mean square of the standard deviation) indices of parasympathetic activity relied upon for decades in academic, clinical and commercial HRV. Interested parties should contact Inmedix for specific details. The new data is being submitted for peer review publication.

“The AAS is the premier international venue for the exchange of breakthrough diagnostics and therapeutics for disorders related to the autonomic nervous system or ANS,” said Inmedix CEO, rheumatologist and co-founder of Seattle-based Inmedix, Inc. “Precision is key to effective diagnostics in clinical care and medical grade HRV is at the cutting edge of medical discovery to improve patient care and treatment outcomes.”

“One often finds solutions in unexpected places and by having cautious willingness to challenge dogma. HRV indices were internationally standardized in 1996. This new data supports some careful reconsideration of what the gold standard should be. Additional rigorous research should clarify this question.”



About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Its CloudHRV System is FDA cleared to provide 1996 standard time and frequency domain HRV as well as geometric domain HRV indices non-invasively in 5 minutes in the clinic setting.

