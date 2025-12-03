Inmedix® to present its new FDA-cleared CloudHRV system at the 2nd Annual Point-of-Care Testing USA 2025 conference.

Inmedix CloudHRV System

CEO Andrew J. Holman MD to discuss the power of precision heart rate variability (HRV)

NORMANDY PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix®, Inc. (“Inmedix”) CEO, rheumatologist and co-founder Andrew J. Holman MD, will be speaking at the 2nd Annual Point-of-Care Testing USA 2025 conference in Cambridge, MA on Monday, December 8. He will share the advantages of precision heart rate variability (HRV) testing in the clinic with the recently FDA-cleared Inmedix CloudHRV® System.

Medical grade, FDA-cleared HRV provides indirect measures of the sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest/restorative) components of the human autonomic nervous system (ANS). A precision electrocardiogram (ECG) is required to identify each heartbeat and to measure the precise timing between beats. These ECG measurements of heart rate (pulse) variability over time reflect how the ANS influences cardiac rhythm during respiration. Subsequently, mathematical formulae can be applied to render HRV indices of sympathetic and parasympathetic activity.

The Inmedix CloudHRV System is the first device cleared by the FDA as a cloud HRV diagnostic calculated from a high-fidelity ECG which also includes Baevsky indices of parasympathetic and sympathetic activity. It represents a milestone in modern HRV assessment with scalability, precision and affordability for patients and clinicians in the clinical setting.

Inmedix CloudHRV provides comprehensive HRV at rest with medical precision in the clinic setting in just 5 minutes. Application of CloudHRV as a reimbursed tool for patient care is determined exclusively by the clinician and the CloudHRV ECG display is contraindicated for use to monitor or diagnose cardiovascular disease.

“Stress biology, controlled by the autonomic nervous system, is intuitive and frustrating to both patients and clinicians,” said Dr. Holman. “Unfortunately, quantifying it with clinical precision has been lacking. Now, FDA-cleared and reimbursed precision heart rate variability can provide the insight clinicians and patients seek and need. This advance offers the potential to quantify the biochemistry of stress and to evaluate myriad approaches to mitigating it with scientific scrutiny.”

“The ANS is the command-and-control center within our brain impacting nearly every clinical aspect of healthcare. It often plays a role in why patients respond differently to the same treatment. No longer can we or should we guess why or how this ever-present biology impacts disease onset, treatment efficacy and even prevention. As a clinician, being able to quantify ANS state with FDA-cleared, precision HRV appears to be an exciting opportunity to address unmet healthcare needs.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Its CloudHRV System is FDA cleared to provide 1996 international standard time and frequency domain HRV as well as geometric domain HRV indices non-invasively in 5 minutes in the clinic setting.

