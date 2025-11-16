MPD Makes Arrest in a Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two men who burglarized a business in Northwest.

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at approximately 12:41 a.m. the suspects gained access to a business in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects stole several bottles of alcohol and fled the scene.

Later, that morning officer located both suspects in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. 32-year-old Thomas Junior Lane and 58-year-old Houston Phillips both of no fixed address were arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 25173664

###