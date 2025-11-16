MPD Makes Arrest in a Business Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two men who burglarized a business in Northwest.
On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at approximately 12:41 a.m. the suspects gained access to a business in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects stole several bottles of alcohol and fled the scene.
Later, that morning officer located both suspects in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. 32-year-old Thomas Junior Lane and 58-year-old Houston Phillips both of no fixed address were arrested and charged with Burglary Two.
CCN: 25173664
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.