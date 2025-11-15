MPD Investigating Reservoir Road Officer-Involved Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau and Investigative Services Bureau are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Northwest.

On Friday, November 14, 2025, at approximately 6:47 p.m., Second District officers responded to a call for a residential alarm in the 4400 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest. Responding officers were aware that the individual who triggered the alarm was the subject of a Civil Protection Order at this residence. Responding officers observed the suspect inside of the home and worked for over 20 minutes to make contact with the suspect, repeatedly issuing loud commands ordering him to exit the home.

Officers then gained entry to the home through an unlocked door and continued to issue loud commands for the suspect to make his presence known. As officers cleared the second floor of the residence, the suspect suddenly lunged at the officers with a knife and a screwdriver in his hands. At that time, an officer discharged his firearm striking the suspect.

Officers immediately called for DC Fire and EMS to respond to the scene. The suspect was transported to an area hospital where after all life-saving measures failed, the suspect was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s knife and screwdriver were recovered and are pictured below:

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Kevin Booker, of Northwest, D.C.

The preliminary investigation revealed that another resident at the location applied for and was granted a Civil Protection Order against Booker on October 30, 2025. Second District officers responded to this location on Thursday, November 13, 2025, and arrested Booker for violating the Civil Protection Order (CCN: 25172651).

The involved members have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The release of body-worn camera footage is pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

CCN: 25173504

###