Chief of Police Announces Two Juvenile Curfew Zones

Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith has announced the establishment of two Juvenile Curfew Zones.

The Juvenile Curfew Second Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area where large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety.

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

To the east:

To the south:

To the west:

The perimeter of the U Street Corridor Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

V Street and Vermont Avenue, NW

To the east:

Florida Avenue and 9th Street, NW

To the south:

To the west:

15th Street from T Street to V Street, NW

Both Juvenile Curfew Zones will be effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Within a Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

The Metropolitan Police Department reminds the public that a citywide curfew is in effect for all juveniles under 18 beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

