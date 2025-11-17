Orange Marketing Earns Gold and Honorable Mention at 2025 MarCom Awards

Orange Marketing Takes Gold in 2025 MarCom Awards

B2B HubSpot Diamond Partner Recognized for White Paper on AI Marketing Strategy and Integrated Marketing Campaign

Winning Gold for our AI marketing guide is meaningful because it addresses the pressing challenge B2B marketers face: ensuring their brands remain discoverable as AI becomes the gatekeeper to buyers.” — Monica Caraway, Senior Consultant, Orange Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in B2B marketing for startups and SaaS companies, has won a Gold Award and Honorable Mention at the 2025 MarCom Awards The agency was recognized for its white paper Marketing to AI: Your New Audience and its integrated marketing campaign for Radeus Labs , a technology company specializing in rugged hardware, software, and satellite communications.The Gold Award recognizes Orange Marketing's strategic guide, which provides ten actionable tactics to help businesses influence algorithms and connect with audiences in an AI-driven marketplace. The resource addresses the fundamental shift in how buyers discover and evaluate brands, offering practical strategies for optimizing content so AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity can properly understand and recommend businesses.Orange Marketing earned an Honorable Mention in the Strategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign category for its work on the Radeus Labs Blog, Newsletter, and Social Media campaign. This recognition highlights the agency's ability to execute comprehensive, multi-channel marketing strategies that drive results for B2B clients."AI is already shaping how purchasing decisions are made. It's the lens customers are using right now to evaluate who to trust, what to buy, and where to go next," said Orange Marketing CEO Rebecca Gonzalez. "This recognition validates our approach to helping B2B companies future-proof their marketing strategies for an AI-mediated marketplace."The MarCom Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in marketing and communications. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the program received over 6,000 entries from the United States, Canada, and 41 other countries. Gold Awards are presented to entries that exceed the high standards of the industry norm, with approximately 18% of all entries receiving this recognition. Honorable Mention certificates are granted to entries that meet the judges' expectations, with approximately 10% achieving this status.Industry professionals judge entries on creativity, execution, message effectiveness, and impact. Projects are evaluated on their own merits, giving organizations of all sizes an equal opportunity to win.This latest achievement builds on Orange Marketing's track record, which includes being WBENC-certified, holding all 42 HubSpot certifications, and receiving HubSpot Data Migration and Onboarding Accreditation."Marketing to AI: Your New Audience" is available for download at https://www.orangemarketing.com/marketing-to-ai-your-new-audience . The white paper covers essential strategies including creating authoritative content, optimizing technical structure for AI crawlers, leveraging multimedia optimization, and implementing knowledge blocks for consistent brand recall.About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing, a top-10 HubSpot Diamond Partner and WBENC-certified women-owned business, transforms how B2B companies generate revenue. With more than 143 five-star client reviews, Orange specializes in turning fragmented sales, marketing, and service operations into unified growth engines through strategic automation and AI. The firm serves enterprise clients with complex implementations, migrations, and revenue operations that drive measurable results.

