Brewing Innovator White Labs Powers Growth Through Strategic Platform Migration: From NetSuite to HubSpot

White Labs, Globally Recognized Brewing Yeast/Fermentation Products

White Labs Transforms Customer Engagement with HubSpot: Brewing Innovator Unifies Sales and Marketing Through Strategic Migration Led by Orange Marketing

White Labs' success underscores Orange Marketing's strength in delivering complex HubSpot integrations, whether with NetSuite, Salesforce, Eloqua, or Marketo.” — Monica Caraway, Senior Consultant, Orange Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner agency known for helping B2B companies and nonprofits scale, today announced the release of a new case study featuring White Labs, a global leader in brewing yeast and fermentation products.The success story highlights how White Labs reimagined its approach to customer relationships, implementing a streamlined CRM strategy that unified sales and marketing efforts.Facing changing market dynamics in the brewing industry, White Labs saw an opportunity to match its reputation with systems that made customer engagement more intentional and measurable. Their reliance on NetSuite for both ERP and CRM left marketing siloed and sales processes inconsistent, limiting their ability to scale efficiently.By adopting HubSpot as the centerpiece of its customer relationship strategy, White Labs gained a unified platform, streamlined campaign management, and provided leadership with real-time visibility. And a custom integration by Orange Marketing ensured both systems worked seamlessly together, with each platform handling its specialized functions.“White Labs had great people, deep expertise, and strong customer relationships. What they needed was a platform to bring it all together in a way that was repeatable, measurable, and easy for the team to use day-to-day,” said Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO of Orange Marketing.The shift also created room for innovation. Sales gained a consistent framework for approaching customer accounts, while marketing gained the independence to run targeted campaigns directly in HubSpot without operational bottlenecks. The result is a more agile, data-driven approach to customer engagement that positions White Labs for continued leadership in the brewing industry.The full case study is available now at www.OrangeMarketing.com About White Labs White Labs is a globally recognized provider of premium yeast and fermentation products for the brewing industry, with facilities in San Diego, Asheville, and Copenhagen, plus a distribution hub in Hong Kong.About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing helps B2B companies and nonprofits succeed with HubSpot through implementation, optimization, and operational support across all Hubs. Recognized with 135+ five-star reviews, Orange is a WBENC-certified women-owned business providing expertise in CRM migrations, automation, content strategy, and RevOps alignment.

