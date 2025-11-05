Live AEO Briefing for B2B Marketers as AI-Powered Search Engines Reshape Buyer Research and Click-Through Rates Drop 47%

Practical Strategies for B2B Marketers Losing Visibility to ChatGPT, Google Overviews, and More

Marketers don't have time for hype. They need to know what's changing, what to do about it, and how to measure if it's working. That's exactly what this session is for.” — Monica Caraway, Senior Consultant, Orange Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner agency recognized for helping hundreds of B2B companies implement effective marketing and ops strategies, today announced an upcoming live webinar: The AI Visibility Playbook: Live AEO Briefing for B2B Marketers , happening Thursday, November 20, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.Hosted by Orange Marketing CEO Rebecca Gonzalez, the 45-minute live session will unpack the growing importance of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), the emerging discipline redefining visibility in an AI-driven world. The webinar offers 30 minutes of tactical AEO insights followed by 15 minutes of live Q&A, arming B2B marketers with the knowledge to adapt their visibility strategies for ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI.“As AI Overviews and answer engines reshape how buyers research and decide, visibility now means showing up inside the answers, not just on the results page,” said Gonzalez. “AEO isn’t theory; it’s where B2B competition is happening right now.”Recent data underscores this shift: click-through rates have dropped 47% since the introduction of AI Overviews, while AI-driven traffic has surged more than 500% year-over-year. HubSpot itself has called this moment a ‘traffic apocalypse,’ pushing marketers to rethink how their content is structured, cited, and surfaced by AI systems.Drawing from Orange Marketing's in-depth guide, Marketing to AI: Your New Audience , and practical experience implementing AEO strategies for HubSpot clients, the webinar will clarify the critical differences between AEO and traditional SEO and provide practical strategies for both onsite and offsite optimization. Attendees will learn how to:• Implement structured data, schema, and microdata that AI engines can parse and cite• Build authority through offsite content that LLMs trust as source material• Measure AEO performance with available tools and analytics frameworks• Align content strategy with HubSpot’s evolving AEO and AI Agent ecosystemGonzalez emphasized that the goal is practical action: “We’ve condensed months of research into a clear playbook marketers can use Monday morning. Every claim will be sourced, and every tactic has been tested.”The AI Visibility Playbook: Live AEO Briefing for B2B Marketers is free to attend. Participants will gain an immediate understanding of how to reposition their brands for visibility in AI-generated answers, before competitors claim that space.Register here: https://info.orangemarketing.com/the-ai-visibility-playbook-live-aeo-briefing-for-b2b-marketers-registration About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in B2B marketing strategy and execution. With 140+ five-star reviews, Orange is a WBENC-certified women-owned business providing expertise in CRM migrations, automation, content strategy, and RevOps alignment.

